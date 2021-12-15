Genshin Impact: Gorou's ascension materials with all locations on interactive map

Genshin Impact has just entered the second half of version 2.3, and Gorou has now been released as a playable character.

The event banners have rotated, and Gorou has appeared as a 4-star Geo bow character under Arataki Itto's banner. In the coming weeks, many Genshin Impact players will surely summon and build this new character. As with any character, there are several boss materials, monster drops, and open-world items needed to build and ascend Gorou.

Ascension materials for Gorou in Genshin Impact

To ascend Gorou to level 90, Genshin Impact players need to collect these items:

Sango Pearl x168

Perpetual Heart x46

Prithiva Topaz

Sliver x1

Fragment x9

Chunk x9

Gemstone x6

Specter Drops

Spectral Husk x18

Spectral Heart x30

Spectral Nucleus x36

Players may farm Perpetual Hearts from the Perpetual Mechanical Array. This world boss waits in the underground area of Narukami Island, above the north coast. The Perpetual Mechanical Array may also drop some of the Prithiva Topaz stones needed to ascend Gorou.

Gorou's other ascension materials may be found in the open world. Sango Pearls spawn exclusively in Watatsumi Island. Specters, meanwhile, spawn primarily in both Watatsumi and Seirai Island. Map locations for Sango Pearls and Specters are shown below.

About 44 Sango Pearls may spawn at once, and they respawn 2 real-time days after collecting them. For max ascension, Gorou needs a total of 168 Sango Pearls, meaning players may need a week or more to level him up fully.

Specters, like other open-world enemies, respawn daily. All three of their unique drops are necessary for both Gorou's ascension and talents, so gamers may consider farming them rather quickly.

Also Read Article Continues below

Gorou will be available on the character event banner for the next three weeks, until version 2.4 releases on January 5, 2022. Genshin Impact players only have until then to summon Gorou from the event banner. He will likely appear in some future event banners, and since he's a 4-star, players may summon him from the standard banner in future updates.

Edited by Mason J. Schneider