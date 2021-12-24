Genshin Impact 2.4 leaks: Free Ningguang skin design leaked ahead of official announcements

Leaks continue to surface ahead of the 2.4 update for Genshin Impact, and a new one has now revealed an upcoming character skin.

In Genshin Impact 2.4, players can expect new outfits for Keqing and Ningguang. The former's skin will likely be a paid item, while Ningguang's cosmetic is expected to be a free reward. Thanks to leakers, gamers can take a look at the latter's upcoming skin before the update goes live.

Ningguang's character skin leaked for Genshin Impact 2.4

The post above reveals Ningguang's upcoming character skin in Genshin Impact. The outfit is rumored to be named "Orchid's Evening Gown", and users should get the skin for free by participating in the Lantern Rite event.

As fans might expect, plenty of Ningguang mains are happy to see the new skin coming in version 2.4. Fan reactions have been mostly positive thus far, and hopefully, Keqing's skin will get the same praise once it's revealed.

While many players are excited about the free outfit, some believe the skin is another hint that Ningguang is the reincarnation of Guizhong. In Genshin Impact, Guizhong was a god who ruled over the Guili Assembly, and her name is linked to that of the Liyue specialty, Glaze Lilies.

The Guizhong reincarnation theory is nothing new. However, as the colors on Ningguang's upcoming outfit mildly resemble a Glaze Lily, the view is as alive as ever.

Though the user who revealed the skin is new to the Twitter scene, the leak has been verified by trusted leakers in the Wangsheng Funeral Parlor Discord. Therefore, Genshin Impact gamers can expect Ningguang's new skin to look at least similar to the leaked render.

The leaker has also mentioned that Keqing's skin looks like Bryona from Honkai Impact 3rd. Another leaker, Uncle Dumb Dumb, has also made this connection, claiming Keqing's skin looks like Bryona's Herrscher of Reason outfit.

Keqing's skin in Genshin Impact 2.4 may soon be leaked as well. Or, it's possible that the 2.4 livestream confirms both new skins coming in the update.

Beyond version 2.4, the next line of skins is rumored to be for Mondstadt characters once again. Currently, however, these characters are unknown, as well as the release date for their outfits.

