Genshin Impact 2.4 livestream expected this Sunday, fans await official confirmation of Xiao and Ganyu rerun

In Genshin Impact 2.4, gamers may summon from several rerun character banners.

A few characters have been rumored to get reruns in version 2.4, and leaks have pointed to Xiao, Ganyu, and Zhongli. The Geo Archon has fallen out of the rumors, as the two adepti are now the most likely rerun candidates. Genshin Impact reruns are hard to predict, so leakers have been skeptical of these rumors. Fans, meanwhile, are eagerly awaiting the 2.4 livestream for banner confirmation.

Genshin Impact fans anticipate banner rerun announcements in the 2.4 livestream

With Ganyu and Xiao rumored for Genshin Impact 2.4, many fans are excited to summon these powerful main DPS characters. If rumors are true, the January update will bring the first ever rerun for both adepti.

Fan predictions are rather mixed when it comes to the 2.4 character banners. While many voice their thoughts on the 2.4 characters, players are still waiting for banner reveals in the version livestream.

watched NWH @ioimiya @BeeBee0903 @shenhedailys nothing is confirmed for now for reruns but xiao and ganyu are probably dual banners that share pity although seperated like albedo and eula, shenhe in this case will be a banner in the other phase but we don't know which, livestream is in a week so just wait @BeeBee0903 @shenhedailys nothing is confirmed for now for reruns but xiao and ganyu are probably dual banners that share pity although seperated like albedo and eula, shenhe in this case will be a banner in the other phase but we don't know which, livestream is in a week so just wait

albedo ✧ semi ia @irlalatus // genshin leaks, predictions



ganyu and xiao together should be illegal. zhongli after shenhe should also be illegal. raiden together with yae miko in 2.5 also illegal. 2.6 potential venti and kazuha rerun also illegal. my 2k primos aren't prepared // genshin leaks, predictionsganyu and xiao together should be illegal. zhongli after shenhe should also be illegal. raiden together with yae miko in 2.5 also illegal. 2.6 potential venti and kazuha rerun also illegal. my 2k primos aren't prepared

rina | future xiao&ganyu haver @KAEYASC GOD PLEASE LET XIAO AND GANYU BE THE SECOND HALF OF 2.4 IM BEGGING YOU PLEASE INEED TIME TO SAVE PRIMOS GOD PLEASE LET XIAO AND GANYU BE THE SECOND HALF OF 2.4 IM BEGGING YOU PLEASE INEED TIME TO SAVE PRIMOS

Keith McCloud @Keisser1357

#genshinleaks #GenshinImpact We have a new leak indicating the banner for Shenhe, Xiao and Ganyu for the lantern rite event. We have a new leak indicating the banner for Shenhe, Xiao and Ganyu for the lantern rite event.#genshinleaks #GenshinImpact https://t.co/N8LYItmrRG

lyn 🥀 - malewife on the brain @y2klyns OKAY IS IT SHENHE’S BANNER AND THEN XIAO & GANYU?? UGH IM TOO IMPATIENT TO WAIT FOR THE LIVESTREAM LMAO OKAY IS IT SHENHE’S BANNER AND THEN XIAO & GANYU?? UGH IM TOO IMPATIENT TO WAIT FOR THE LIVESTREAM LMAO

Vinn🍦future ??? haver @cinnaksnapback 5 days away from the 2.4 livestream this could make or break me cmon baby ganyu and xiao reruns 5 days away from the 2.4 livestream this could make or break me cmon baby ganyu and xiao reruns

sa 🔸️ @ryujilvr // possible genshin leaks



xiao + ganyu, shenhe, zhongli, baal, yae and ayato are probably the next banners....... my 4k primos are laughing // possible genshin leaksxiao + ganyu, shenhe, zhongli, baal, yae and ayato are probably the next banners....... my 4k primos are laughing

sorynn !! @S0SORYNN literally who tf am i gonna roll for the leaks are just like zhongli xiao ganyu shenhe raiden venti kazuha like im on 73 pity and broke on primos have mercy literally who tf am i gonna roll for the leaks are just like zhongli xiao ganyu shenhe raiden venti kazuha like im on 73 pity and broke on primos have mercy

parker @YOlMlYAKA @ChAlinzxx the leaks all said shenhe first but now they’re saying ganyu/xiao, gonna have to wait until the livestream to find out :( @ChAlinzxx the leaks all said shenhe first but now they’re saying ganyu/xiao, gonna have to wait until the livestream to find out :(

The Genshin Impact 2.4 livestream will surely influence how players spend their Primogems in early 2022. Some will spend their wishes on Shenhe and Yun Jin, who will soon arrive in 2.4 along with these mystery-laced reruns.

Despite the exciting characters coming in 2.4, some players may save their Primogems for future updates. The highly anticipated character, Yae Miko, is still forecast for version 2.5. Furthermore, some players may be holding out for Scaramouche, who could be released in version 2.5 or later.

Leaks regarding the banner order are a little scattered, but many suggest that Xiao and Ganyu will get concurrent reruns in the back half of version 2.4. If this is true, then the five-star Shenhe will likely be released on January 5 as soon as the update is live. Otherwise, the reruns will arrive on that date and Shenhe will be released on January 26 instead.

Also Read Article Continues below

The 2.4 special livestream will likely air on Sunday, December 26, though this is subject to change. Fans should keep an eye out for the official livestream announcement, as the special program will surely reveal all the upcoming character banners.

Edited by Siddharth Satish