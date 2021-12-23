Genshin Impact 2.4 livestream expected this Sunday, fans await official confirmation of Xiao and Ganyu rerun

In Genshin Impact 2.4, gamers may summon from several rerun character banners.
A few characters have been rumored to get reruns in version 2.4, and leaks have pointed to Xiao, Ganyu, and Zhongli. The Geo Archon has fallen out of the rumors, as the two adepti are now the most likely rerun candidates. Genshin Impact reruns are hard to predict, so leakers have been skeptical of these rumors. Fans, meanwhile, are eagerly awaiting the 2.4 livestream for banner confirmation.
Genshin Impact fans anticipate banner rerun announcements in the 2.4 livestream
With Ganyu and Xiao rumored for Genshin Impact 2.4, many fans are excited to summon these powerful main DPS characters. If rumors are true, the January update will bring the first ever rerun for both adepti.
Fan predictions are rather mixed when it comes to the 2.4 character banners. While many voice their thoughts on the 2.4 characters, players are still waiting for banner reveals in the version livestream.
The Genshin Impact 2.4 livestream will surely influence how players spend their Primogems in early 2022. Some will spend their wishes on Shenhe and Yun Jin, who will soon arrive in 2.4 along with these mystery-laced reruns.
Despite the exciting characters coming in 2.4, some players may save their Primogems for future updates. The highly anticipated character, Yae Miko, is still forecast for version 2.5. Furthermore, some players may be holding out for Scaramouche, who could be released in version 2.5 or later.
Leaks regarding the banner order are a little scattered, but many suggest that Xiao and Ganyu will get concurrent reruns in the back half of version 2.4. If this is true, then the five-star Shenhe will likely be released on January 5 as soon as the update is live. Otherwise, the reruns will arrive on that date and Shenhe will be released on January 26 instead.
Also ReadArticle Continues below
The 2.4 special livestream will likely air on Sunday, December 26, though this is subject to change. Fans should keep an eye out for the official livestream announcement, as the special program will surely reveal all the upcoming character banners.