Mona to make an appearance in Genshin Impact 2.4 storyline after a long time, suggests leak

In Genshin Impact, Mona is the skilled and prideful astrologist of Mondstadt. Many players have become fans of Mona in the past year, though it's been a while now since she appeared in the story. Fortunately for Mona fans, the astrologist may soon make an appearance during the 2.4 storyline.

Leaks hint at Mona reappearing in the Genshin Impact 2.4 story

A popular leaker and fan artist, Lumie, recently suggested that Mona will have "some dialogue" in Genshin Impact 2.4. If this is true, the next update may show Mona in the story for the first time since the Unreconciled Stars event in version 1.1.

Naturally, many Mona fans are rather excited in light of this recent leak. It's possible that Genshin Impact players learn more about her backstory in version 2.4, though it's unclear what role she will play. Nevertheless, many players are now speculating about the implications of Mona's next appearance.

According to the leaks, the Genshin Impact 2.4 storyline will focus on two locations: Liyue and Enkanomiya. The Traveler may visit Liyue for the upcoming rerun of the Lantern Rite event. Meanwhile, the underwater area of Inazuma, Enkanomiya, should soon open up for exploration.

Monstadt's astrologist would have to travel quite a way away to reach either of these places. Perhaps Mona will appear in one of the other nations in Genshin Impact 2.4, though she may instead have voicelines in one of the Mondstadt-based events.

1. Enkanomiya

2. Shenhe (5*) and Yunjin (4*)

3. Hangout quests (Ningguang, Yunjin)

4. Lantern Rite rerun

5. Windtrace rerun

6. Alchemy event with Timaeus

7. New skins for Ningguang & Keqing

8. Kichiboushi outing event

9. Electro Sigil Shop

Allegedly, version 2.4 will contain several Mondstadt-based events. An alchemy event featuring Timaeus may be the most likely place for Mona to involve herself. If the Windtrace rerun event has any dialogue, Mona may be seen here as well. Of course, Mona's story quest began in Liyue, so there's no telling where she will appear.

Genshin Impact 2.4 will be released on January 5, so gamers can expect to see Mona early next year. Fans might learn more about Mona's upcoming appearance in the 2.4 livestream, along with news of other content arriving in the update.

