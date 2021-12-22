Genshin Impact fan creates stunning Shield concept arts 

Fan art is nothing new to the Genshin Impact community, and recently, one artist has created inspiring shield designs to fit in the game.

Genshin Impact players build their playable characters in multiple ways, leveling up their talents, farming artifacts, and equipping the perfect weapons for them to use.

However, as one fan artist points out, there are no shield items in Genshin Impact. The artist therefore decided to design Genshin Impact shields, and they turned out incredible.

Genshin Impact fan creates impressive shield designs

In the Reddit post above, user MilkArt shares three original designs of shields in theme with Genshin Impact. The artwork has received high praise, with over 12,000 upvotes on the post at the time of this writing.

Considering how easy it is to imagine these designs in the actual game, it's no surprise that MilkArt has received such recognition.

All three shield designs are reminiscent of existing weapons in Genshin Impact. One shield is designed to match the 5-star claymore, Wolf's Gravestone. As such, the piece is aptly named "Wolf's Reliquary."

The crimson hue is unmistakable, and the scratches on the shield give the design tons of personality.

"Wolf's Reliquary" shield design (Image via MilkArt/Reddit)

Another of MilkArt's designs, "Skyward Wings" fits right in with Genshin Impact's "Skyward" weapon series. The bright blue and white colors match the real Skyward weapons perfectly, and the outward flairs on the shield echo those on the Skyward Atlas.

"Skyward Wings" shield design (Image via MilkArt/Reddit)

The last design on MilkArt's post, "Seal of Wrath" matches the Genshin Impact Liyue weapon series. This weapon series includes Vortex Vanquisher and The Unforged, among others.

Stylistically, the Liyue series is known for boxy designs and yellow-brown color patterns.

Fittingly, the Seal of Wrath design appears as a tower shield, with a symmetrical design and rectangular shape. Zhongli fans might consider that if he didn't have the Jade Shield, this one might be a good substitute.

"Seal of Wrath" shield design (Image via MilkArt/Reddit)

Shield items may not be real in Genshin Impact, but these artworks have made some Reddit users think the idea would be pretty cool.

If Genshin Impact ever adds new weapon classes to the game, perhaps a shield would make for an interesting option. Either way, it's as pleasant as ever to see fans of the game going the extra mile to create fan art.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul