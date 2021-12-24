Genshin Impact 2.4 leaks: Free 4-star character (Yun Jin), Ningguang costume, and more Lantern Rite details

Genshin Impact leaks have revealed a ton of rewards coming from this year's Lantern Rite festival. Players will be able to get a free Liyue 4-star character, a new skin for Ningguang, and tons of Primogems. They can look forward to some amazing rerun banners as well, as leaks have shown some impressive upcoming characters.

Genshin Impact's Lantern Rite is coming soon, and players should definitely look forward to another great year. This festival will likely bring even better rewards than ever before, and these leaks look great.

The most exciting information for Genshin Impact's returning Lantern Rite might be this Ningguang skin that has just been leaked. Ningguang is a popular 4-star Geo character who holds great significance in Liyue, and it makes sense that she would dress properly for this occasion.

This is the game's second Lantern Rite since its release, and with the addition of skins, players will now be able to customize their Ningguang to match the festivities. This skin brings a cool blue to Ningguang's usual color scheme and it looks great on her.

Another amazing reward coming during this update looks to be a free 4-star character, similar to last year's Stand By Me event. Players will be able to select one of Liyue's powerful 4-star characters to add to their roster, including the new 4-star Yun Jin.

This could be an easy way for players to test out Yun Jin and see if they enjoy her playstyle before summoning for her on the banner. Lantern Rite has typically been Genshin Impact's most generous event, and this year looks to be the same.

Leaked rerun banners

Thanks to a leaked screenshot from the new Lantern Rite event, it can safely be assumed that Ganyu and Xiao will be making a return during the event. Thanks to Genshin Impact's new dedicated rerun banner, players can look forward to both of these characters receiving a rerun during Lantern Rite. While the order is still unknown, likely, both of these fantastic 5-stars will finally be available once again.

Genshin Impact's Lantern Rite festival looks like an amazing event, and players will definitely want to get as many rewards as they can.

