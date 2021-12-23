Fake Tsaritsa leaks surface as Genshin Impact fans mistake Honkai Impact's character for the Cryo Archon

Genshin Impact leaks have revealed a ton of future information, but often some leaks end up being less than true. This recent leak concerning a hint towards Genshin's Cryo Archon has been floating around the internet, and some fans may have fallen for it.

In reality, a screenshot from another game known as Honkai Impact has been photoshopped to imply a connection between the games. Players who may have been looking forward to this reveal might be disappointed by this, but they can find out the truth of the situation here.

Genshin Impact leaks: Fake Cryo Archon leak revealed as Bronya from Honkai Impact

This image has been floating around in the Genshin Impact community recently, as it supposedly shows a translated message from the character Bronya in Honkai Impact. This dialogue reads as follows:

"Speaking of it, I did indeed receive a script for a character called 'Queen of Snezhnaya', but I don't know whether I should go for the audition."

This would hint towards the possible appearance of the Tsarita being similar to Bronya, which would make sense given the general look of Cryo characters in Genshin Impact. Bronya's outfit and color scheme do fit the general theme of an icy queen. Unfortunately, this image is not legitimate.

kuin #emisuetwt @kuinnel @ph_xntasy this one .. im not sure if the cn one is fake too but its from honkai so why consider it a gi leak @ph_xntasy this one .. im not sure if the cn one is fake too but its from honkai so why consider it a gi leak https://t.co/LYzjOtKCet

This dialogue comes from a photoshopped version of the original dialogue that has been translated by a fan who also fell for the fake leak. Players who may have been looking forward to this surprise reveal will just have to wait for more official information on the real Cryo Archon in the future.

Snezhnaya is one of the most mysterious regions in Genshin Impact, as not much is truly known about its culture or its people, other than the villainous Fatui. The true nature of the Cryo Archon will likely be a pivotal point in Genshin Impact's story, and fans won't want to miss out when it does arrive.

Who is the Cryo Archon?

It's still hard to say anything definitive about Cryo Archon's appearance, as even in the Teyvat Chapter Storyline Preview, their appearance was concealed. It's likely that they share some European design aspects, similar to characters like Tartaglia and La Signora.

Snezhnaya seems to be a region with details drawn from real-world countries similar to Genshin Impact's other regions, which may help players imagine the Tsarita's design easier. Still, there is a long time until gamers set foot in Snezhnaya, so her design may remain obscured.

Genshin Impact fans should make sure to keep an eye out for false leaks, as they may lead to some disappointment in the future.

Edited by R. Elahi