5 best Genshin Impact teams for version 2.3 Spiral Abyss

Genshin Impact's Spiral Abyss is a challenging gauntlet for players to clear, and they will need to bring their strongest teams to take it on. This difficult challenge pits players against some of the game's strongest enemies, with a time limit constantly ticking away.

Gamers will need to perform at their best to get the most rewards from this grueling area, but completing it will provide tons of free Primogems, which are hard to come by. Taking advantage of Genshin Impact's strongest team compositions can make clearing the Abyss easier than ever.

Genshin Impact 2.3: Best team compositions for the Spiral Abyss

Clearing the Spiral Abyss can be tough for many Genshin Impact players, as the enemies become incredibly powerful and almost unbeatable without the right teams. Utilizing a good team composition can allow fans to defeat these foes much easier, as team synergy plays a huge role in completing the Spiral Abyss.

Some team essentials are healers, shielders, or damage buffers, as they all contribute greatly to the success of a squad. Here are five of the best teams, according to stats from the Spiral Abyss.

5) Mono Geo team

The Mono Geo team has been on the rise ever since the release of Arataki Itto, as Genshin Impact has finally received its first 5-star Geo Main DPS. Itto can power through most foes in the Abyss with his devastating charged attacks, and he has some surprisingly capable supports in the element as well.

Zhongli can provide some amazing shields, while Albedo can deal extra damage with his Elemental Skill. Gorou is a great choice for the final slot, as he provides some huge buffs to the element, and can even heal with enough constellations.

Here's the team:

Arataki Itto

Gorou

Albedo or Noelle (for healing)

Zhongli

4) Kazuha National team

The Kazuha National team has taken the Abyss by storm, though it has seen somewhat less usage recently. Kazuha is still a mainstay in the Abyss, thanks to his incredible grouping and buffing capabilities. Xingqiu and Bennett, as always, provide insane buffs to the team along with tons of extra damage, and Xiangling remains one of the strongest consistent Pyro DPS in Genshin Impact. Using this team can make any floor with lots of weak mobs a piece of cake.

Here's the team:

Kazuha

Xingqiu

Bennett

Xiangling

3) Morgana team

This team still sees tons of usage in the Spiral Abyss as it remains one of the strongest teams in Genshin Impact. Combining the incredible waveclear from Ganyu's Elemental Burst and the huge CC from Venti's Burst makes clearing enemies a cinch.

The shields and energy provided by Diona are nothing to scoff at, and her healing can easily save any low HP character. Mona delivers a huge boost to damage and also provides the necessary Freeze effect to hold enemies in place and amplify the Cryo damage.

Here's the team:

Ganyu

Venti

Mona

Diona

2) Ayaka freeze team

Coming in at the second most used team for this Abyss rotation, Ayaka's variation on the classic Morgana team looks to be demolishing the Abyss. Thanks to Ayaka's ability to hit enemies trapped in Venti's vortex with her Charged Attack, she is able to take advantage of the CC just as easily.

She synergizes well with her teammates for the same reason Ganyu does, and if Genshin Impact players want to give the team a try, they should be able to take down the Abyss just as easily.

Here's the team:

Ayaka

Venti

Diona

Mona

1) Raiden National team

The Raiden National team has taken the spot of the most used and likely most powerful team for overall Spiral Abyss clearing during this rotation. The combined power of the Raiden Shogun and the amazing bursts of her three supports can let players power through the Abyss without any trouble.

Xingqiu, Bennett, and Xiangling all provide their power through their Elemental Bursts, and Raiden Shogun charges these bursts incredibly fast thanks to her Energy Recharge skills. Genshin Impact players should definitely give this team a try as it is incredibly strong.

Here's the team:

Raiden Shogun

Xiangling

Xingqiu

Bennett

Genshin Impact's Spiral Abyss can be tough, but using one of these amazing team compositions can allow players to reap the rewards every time.

