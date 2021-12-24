Genshin Impact 2.4 Developer's Discussion: New commissions, artifact filters, and more features

Genshin Impact recently released an announcement in the forum HoYoLAB regarding upcoming new features. Developers Discussions are posts written by miHoYo in response to questions and inquiries from players. They also give a preview of some of the latest version's features.

However, there is no set date for when Genshin Impact will release these articles. It is mainly at a random time, where players least expect it. This article will list the new features discussed in the Developers Letter in Genshin Impact's HoYoLAB.

New features for Genshin Impact 2.4 in Developer's Discussion

1) New Commission Quests

New Commission Quests will be coming in version 2.4 (Image via Genshin Impact)

Genshin Impact has revealed that in version 2.4, 11 new Commission Quests will be available. Players will be eligible for these new Daily Commissions after completing particular prerequisite quests or meeting specific criteria.

2) Optimization for Material Domains

New optimization access to Material Domains in version 2.4 (Image via Genshin Impact)

Genshin Impact will improve access to Material Domains in version 2.4. Gamers can go to the corresponding Domain by clicking on the Source section of Weapon Ascension Materials or Talent Level-Up Materials.

After they enter it, the Domain for specified materials will be automatically selected. This way, Travelers can avoid clearing the wrong Material Domains by accessing domains.

3) Mail favorites system

The mail favorites system will be available in version 2.4 (Image via Genshin Impact)

Genshin Impact version 2.4 will include the mail favorites system discussed in the Developers Discussion on April 13.

After users have received the rewards, some important mails, such as birthday wishes, will be automatically transferred to the Gift Mail Box. This Box's mail will not expire over time.

4) Fallen enemies' optimization

When using bow or Catalyst characters, they may continuously attack enemies even after being defeated.

Changes will be made in Genshin Impact version 2.4 to address this issue. When enemies are defeated, they are no longer considered targets and will not block any attacks from bows or some Catalysts.

5) Optimizations for map

Optimizations will be made for the map in version 2.4 (Image via Genshin Impact)

The community had once complained that it is inconvenient to scroll up the map to find the Daily Commissions when they are in Inazuma, while their commissions are set in Mondstadt. Thus, Genshin Impact will conduct optimizations in version 2.4 as new areas are added to the ever-expanding map, which will be explained in the next Special Program.

6) New Furnishing in Serenitea Pot

New fun furnishings for the Serenitea Pot will be added in version 2.4 (Image via Genshin Impact)

Genshin Impact states that users want more gaming mechanics for Furnishing in Serenitea Pot, and the former is more than glad to grant it. As a result, fun Furnishings like "Speedy Rhythm" and "Euphonium Unbound" will be added to the Riches of the Realm in version 2.4.

Tubby designed the Speedy Rhythm, made up of components from the Scoreboard and Flash Step. The lamps on the Scoreboard will light up one by one when you step on different Flash Steps, and the associated score will be recorded.

New features for future Genshin Impact version in Developer's Discussion

1) New elevating Furnishings

Gamers have been asking for an elevating mechanism so that scaling the Floating Platform will be easier. Genshin Impact states that they have considered the proposal and will integrate elevating Furnishings in a future version to make it easier for players to board the Floating Platform.

2) Optimizations for Artifact display

Optimizations for Artifact display will be added in a future version (Image via Genshin Impact)

The Genshin Impact developers are improving the display of Artifacts in various ways, including categorizing them by qualities. In addition, gamers will be able to choose another affix as a secondary sorting rule in the future.

Furthermore, in the Artifacts filter interface, in addition to the existing set name, the icons of Artifacts will be presented to help Travelers discover their chosen Artifacts faster.

3) Explanation for when monsters did not drop items in Co-Op

The last one is not an additional or new feature in future versions of Genshin Impact. Instead, it explains when monsters do not drop any items in Co-Op mode.

Genshin Impact clarifies that if a character is too far away from a defeated enemy in Co-op mode, this opponent will not drop any item. In addition, enemies defeated after being thrown off a high ledge also do not drop any items.

Genshin Impact revealed multiple new additions even before the version 2.4 Special Program Preview. However, some additions weren't explicitly explained to attract fans to watch the live stream.

