Upcoming Genshin Impact 2.3 events: Energy Amplifier and Marvelous Merchandise details

There are only two events left in Genshin Impact 2.3 before players get to enter the new version of 2.4. The events are Energy Amplifier Fruition and Marvelous Merchandise.

With Primogems as the primary reward, players who are farming for the said currency should definitely play these events when they are available. Based on the previous events, it can be expected that each event grants players 420 Primogems. Here is the date and duration of each event in Genshin Impact 2.3.

Energy Amplifier Fruition event details in Genshin Impact 2.3

βєｎ @Drag0nBLUD I would just like to flex that me and my amazing girlfriend @sociallyawk_ have annihilated the energy amplifier event. Nice try Genshin. Nice try. @GenshinImpact I would just like to flex that me and my amazing girlfriend @sociallyawk_ have annihilated the energy amplifier event. Nice try Genshin. Nice try. @GenshinImpact https://t.co/73Fh3t28Ii

The Energy Amplifier Fruition event is a continuation of the previous event, 'Energy Amplifier Initiation,' in Genshin Impact 1.5. Although it is introduced as a continuation, players may call it a rerun event because the gameplay is almost the same.

In Genshin Impact 2.3, the Energy Amplifier Fruition will begin on December 24 at 10:00 AM (Server Time). The event will stay for 11 days and ends on January 3 at 3:59 (Server Time). Remember that only players above Adventure Rank 20 can play this event.

During the event, the Traveler needs to get to the Places of Interest and eliminate the enemies there. However, since a Mutation Stone could grant bonuses to the opponents, it is recommended to take care of the stone first before facing the enemy.

Select the difficulty and conditions in the Deceitful Domain to obtain more rewards (Image via Genshin Impact)

Then, players need to enter the corresponding Deceitful Domain after choosing the difficulty and conditions. The more complicated the challenge is, the higher points player will obtain. There will be both First Clear Rewards and Milestone Score Rewards to claim in this event. Some of the disclosed rewards are Hero's Wit, Weapon Ascension Materials, Mora, Mystic Enhancement Ore, and Primogems.

Marvelous Merchandise event details in Genshin Impact 2.3

The Marvelous Merchandise is another recurring event in Genshin Impact where NPC Liben brings daily Box o' Marvels rewards. Players can search for Liben and submit the materials that he requests to claim rewards.

This event will be available on December 27 at 10:00 AM (Server Time) and will stay for eight days until January 3 at 3:59 AM (Server Time). For the eligibility, gamers need to reach Adventure Rank 12 or above to participate in this Marvelous Merchandise event.

Find Liben and provide the required materials to obtain rewards (Image via Genshin Impact)

After five exchanges for Boxes o' Marvels from Liben, a Mega Box O' Marvels will be unlocked, granting Travelers additional prizes such as Primogems, Hero's Wit, Mystic Enhancement Ore, and Mora.

Travelers will receive seven different varieties of Box o' Marvels prizes at random from Liben. But worry not as players can preview the contents of each Box o' Marvels before opening them. They can also visit other players' worlds to trade for the Box o' Marvels rewards they seek.

Travelers are only allowed to submit materials to Liben once per day. Therefore, please pay attention to the daily refresh time, since any unopened Boxes o' Marvels will be lost.

Genshin Impact 2.3 has repeated multiple rerun events, making this version seems like a filler update. Taking this into consideration, players can expect lots of new additions and events in version 2.4.

