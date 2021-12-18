Genshin Impact 2.4 livestream date, time, and major announcement speculations

Sadly, the lack of Genshin Impact 2.4 livestream leaks means players have to speculate on its potential date and time.

Genshin Impact livestreams are also known as Special Programs, and there is a surprising amount of consistency in their dates and times. For example, its initial Chinese livestreams have always started at either 20:00 or 21:00 (UTC+8).

As for the dates, the past few livestreams have been separated by nearly 40 days apart; ergo, one can deduce when the Genshin Impact 2.4 livestream will likely occur. Any major announcement speculation is derived from what's been a focal point in recent Genshin Impact 2.4 leaks.

Speculation on Genshin Impact 2.4's livestream date, time, and potential major announcements

Genshin Impact 2.4's livestream should cover plenty of new and exciting content for its fans (Image via Genshin Impact)

Here is a quick summary of all of the significant speculation details:

Potential date: December 22 to 26, 2021

December 22 to 26, 2021 Potential Time (Chinese): 20:00

20:00 Potential Time (English): 8:00

Likewise, here are the likely potential major announcements:

Shenhe and Yunjin banner

Xiao and Ganyu reruns

Lantern Rite event

Enkanomiya

New enemies and bosses

Redeem Codes

Potential Genshin Impact 2.4 livestream dates

Yun Jin and Shenhe are the two new playable characters for this update (Image via Genshin Impact)

Starting this speculation is a discussion on the potential date of the Genshin Impact 2.4 livestream. Past Special Programs have always begun on the same date for all regions. Here is a list of past livestream dates for reference:

Version 1.1: October 30, 2020

October 30, 2020 Version 1.2: December 11, 2020

December 11, 2020 Version 1.3: January 22, 2021

January 22, 2021 Version 1.4: March 6, 2021

March 6, 2021 Version 1.5: April 16, 2021

April 16, 2021 Version 1.6: May 28, 2021

May 28, 2021 Version 2.0: July 9, 2021

July 9, 2021 Version 2.1: August 20, 2021

August 20, 2021 Version 2.2: October 3, 2021

October 3, 2021 Version 2.3: November 12, 2021

Ganyu and Xiao will have rerun banners in the 2.4 version (Image via Genshin Impact)

Here are the number of days between each livestream:

Version 1.1 -> 1.2: 43

43 Version 1.2 -> 1.3: 42

42 Version 1.3 -> 1.4: 43

43 Version 1.4 -> 1.5: 41

41 Version 1.5 -> 1.6: 42

42 Version 1.6 -> 2.0: 42

42 Version 2.0 -> 2.1: 42

42 Version 2.1 -> 2.2: 44

44 Version 2.2 -> 2.3: 40

That means the Genshin Impact 2.4 livestream can occur 40 to 44 days after the 2.3 Special Program's date. The latter's date was November 12, 2021, leaving fans with the following possible dates:

December 22, 2021 (40 days after the 2.3 Special Program)

December 23, 2021 (41 days after the 2.3 Special Program)

December 24, 2021 (42 days after the 2.3 Special Program)

December 25, 2021 (43 days after the 2.3 Special Program)

December 26, 2021 (44 days after the 2.3 Special Program)

Having the Genshin Impact 2.4 livestream occur on Christmas Eve or Christmas seems improbable, but it's not impossible.

Potential Genshin Impact 2.4 livestream time

Enkanomiya's leaked map (Image via Genshin Impact)

The potential time for when Genshin Impact 2.4 livestream starts will vary from region to region. Here is when the Chinese livestreams have begun for past Special Programs on Bilibili, all in UTC+8:

Version 1.1: 21:00

21:00 Version 1.2: 21:00

21:00 Version 1.3: 21:00

21:00 Version 1.4: 21:00

21:00 Version 1.5: 21:00

21:00 Version 1.6: 21:00

21:00 Version 2.0: 21:00

21:00 Version 2.1: 21:00

21:00 Version 2.2: 20:00

20:00 Version 2.3: 20:00

As one can see, past Chinese livestreams tended to start at 21:00 (UTC+8) before moving to 20:00 (UTC+8) in the recent versions. Thus, it's logical to assume that the Chinese livestream will begin at 20:00 (UTC+8) once again.

The event subpage for Enkanomiya (Image via Genshin Impact)

Twitch livestreams have always happened earlier than the YouTube ones for Genshin Impact. However, past English livestreams didn't always use Twitch, with the earliest data going back to Genshin Impact 2.0. Here are the following times since then (all for Twitch in UTC-4):

Version 2.0: 9:00

Version 2.1: 8:00

Version 2.2: 8:00

Version 2.3: 8:00

Hence, it would be logical to assume that Twitch's English Genshin Impact 2.4 livestream will begin at 8:00 (UTC-4).

Potential major announcements

Special Programs tend to include both major and minor announcements. The former is easier to determine based on what's been a focal point for Genshin Impact 2.4 leaks. Naturally, new characters and reruns will be showcased.

The new characters are Shenhe and Yun Jin, whereas the reruns for Genshin Impact 2.4 are Xiao and Ganyu. A brief display of Shenhe and Yun Jin's kit is likely, with players finding out that Shenhe is a 5-star Cryo Polearm unit, while Yun Jin is a 4-star Geo Polearm user.

Genshin Intel @Genshin_Intel



You can redeem a 4★ Liyue character with 1000 Firework Coins & 1000 Hydra Boss Coins. Genshin Intel @Genshin_Intel Fleeting Colors in Flight: Lantern Rite event with 4 themes:

1. Smelting fireworks (and suffer as a perfectionist)

2. Waverider minigames and mob camps in Guyun Stone Forest (similar to 1.6)

3. Wondrous Shadows - minigame similar to Shadowmatic

4. Boss domain with a 3-head hydra Fleeting Colors in Flight: Lantern Rite event with 4 themes:1. Smelting fireworks (and suffer as a perfectionist)2. Waverider minigames and mob camps in Guyun Stone Forest (similar to 1.6)3. Wondrous Shadows - minigame similar to Shadowmatic4. Boss domain with a 3-head hydra Ningguang's skin (Orchid's Evening Gown/纱中幽兰) can be obtained for free by completing Lantern Rite events. Keqing's skin (Opulent Splendor/霓裾翩跹) can be purchased with Genesis Crystals.You can redeem a 4★ Liyue character with 1000 Firework Coins & 1000 Hydra Boss Coins. twitter.com/Genshin_Intel/… Ningguang's skin (Orchid's Evening Gown/纱中幽兰) can be obtained for free by completing Lantern Rite events. Keqing's skin (Opulent Splendor/霓裾翩跹) can be purchased with Genesis Crystals.You can redeem a 4★ Liyue character with 1000 Firework Coins & 1000 Hydra Boss Coins. twitter.com/Genshin_Intel/… https://t.co/iJ9rQQioiL

Lantern Rite has several details about it leaked, making it seem like a significant event. The Genshin Impact 2.4 livestream could discuss several things involving this event but not necessarily spoil everything. Some potential topics include:

The free 4-star character from Liyue

How the new event and sub-events works

Some storyline details

𝑆𝑡𝑦𝑥 @Enceladusk @cobrraaaa @WorldOfTeyvat NEW BOSS FROM ENKANOMIYA IT WILL BE RELEASE IN 2.4 (IF U DONT KNOW WHERE ENKANOMIYA IT'S THE GIANT POOL IN WATATSUMI ISLAND) @cobrraaaa @WorldOfTeyvat NEW BOSS FROM ENKANOMIYA IT WILL BE RELEASE IN 2.4 (IF U DONT KNOW WHERE ENKANOMIYA IT'S THE GIANT POOL IN WATATSUMI ISLAND) https://t.co/igROK2RhY1

Enkanomiya is a brand new location scheduled to show up in Genshin Impact 2.4. Past livestreams have alluded to or have showcased new areas, so fans will likely get a closer look at this new territory.

They may even cover some of the new enemies and bosses upon doing so. For example, the Rimebiter Bathysmal Vishap and the Bolteater Bathysmal Vishap boss consists of two entities, but it drops a singular Ascension Material for Shenhe.

Of course, every Genshin Impact livestream has temporary Redeem Codes to help players get free Primogems. There will be a few of them scattered throughout the broadcast.

