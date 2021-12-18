Genshin Impact 2.4 livestream date, time, and major announcement speculations

Sadly, the lack of Genshin Impact 2.4 livestream leaks means players have to speculate on its potential date and time.
Genshin Impact livestreams are also known as Special Programs, and there is a surprising amount of consistency in their dates and times. For example, its initial Chinese livestreams have always started at either 20:00 or 21:00 (UTC+8).
As for the dates, the past few livestreams have been separated by nearly 40 days apart; ergo, one can deduce when the Genshin Impact 2.4 livestream will likely occur. Any major announcement speculation is derived from what's been a focal point in recent Genshin Impact 2.4 leaks.
Speculation on Genshin Impact 2.4's livestream date, time, and potential major announcements
Here is a quick summary of all of the significant speculation details:
- Potential date: December 22 to 26, 2021
- Potential Time (Chinese): 20:00
- Potential Time (English): 8:00
Likewise, here are the likely potential major announcements:
- Shenhe and Yunjin banner
- Xiao and Ganyu reruns
- Lantern Rite event
- Enkanomiya
- New enemies and bosses
- Redeem Codes
Potential Genshin Impact 2.4 livestream dates
Starting this speculation is a discussion on the potential date of the Genshin Impact 2.4 livestream. Past Special Programs have always begun on the same date for all regions. Here is a list of past livestream dates for reference:
- Version 1.1: October 30, 2020
- Version 1.2: December 11, 2020
- Version 1.3: January 22, 2021
- Version 1.4: March 6, 2021
- Version 1.5: April 16, 2021
- Version 1.6: May 28, 2021
- Version 2.0: July 9, 2021
- Version 2.1: August 20, 2021
- Version 2.2: October 3, 2021
- Version 2.3: November 12, 2021
Here are the number of days between each livestream:
- Version 1.1 -> 1.2: 43
- Version 1.2 -> 1.3: 42
- Version 1.3 -> 1.4: 43
- Version 1.4 -> 1.5: 41
- Version 1.5 -> 1.6: 42
- Version 1.6 -> 2.0: 42
- Version 2.0 -> 2.1: 42
- Version 2.1 -> 2.2: 44
- Version 2.2 -> 2.3: 40
That means the Genshin Impact 2.4 livestream can occur 40 to 44 days after the 2.3 Special Program's date. The latter's date was November 12, 2021, leaving fans with the following possible dates:
- December 22, 2021 (40 days after the 2.3 Special Program)
- December 23, 2021 (41 days after the 2.3 Special Program)
- December 24, 2021 (42 days after the 2.3 Special Program)
- December 25, 2021 (43 days after the 2.3 Special Program)
- December 26, 2021 (44 days after the 2.3 Special Program)
Having the Genshin Impact 2.4 livestream occur on Christmas Eve or Christmas seems improbable, but it's not impossible.
Potential Genshin Impact 2.4 livestream time
The potential time for when Genshin Impact 2.4 livestream starts will vary from region to region. Here is when the Chinese livestreams have begun for past Special Programs on Bilibili, all in UTC+8:
- Version 1.1: 21:00
- Version 1.2: 21:00
- Version 1.3: 21:00
- Version 1.4: 21:00
- Version 1.5: 21:00
- Version 1.6: 21:00
- Version 2.0: 21:00
- Version 2.1: 21:00
- Version 2.2: 20:00
- Version 2.3: 20:00
As one can see, past Chinese livestreams tended to start at 21:00 (UTC+8) before moving to 20:00 (UTC+8) in the recent versions. Thus, it's logical to assume that the Chinese livestream will begin at 20:00 (UTC+8) once again.
Twitch livestreams have always happened earlier than the YouTube ones for Genshin Impact. However, past English livestreams didn't always use Twitch, with the earliest data going back to Genshin Impact 2.0. Here are the following times since then (all for Twitch in UTC-4):
- Version 2.0: 9:00
- Version 2.1: 8:00
- Version 2.2: 8:00
- Version 2.3: 8:00
Hence, it would be logical to assume that Twitch's English Genshin Impact 2.4 livestream will begin at 8:00 (UTC-4).
Potential major announcements
Special Programs tend to include both major and minor announcements. The former is easier to determine based on what's been a focal point for Genshin Impact 2.4 leaks. Naturally, new characters and reruns will be showcased.
The new characters are Shenhe and Yun Jin, whereas the reruns for Genshin Impact 2.4 are Xiao and Ganyu. A brief display of Shenhe and Yun Jin's kit is likely, with players finding out that Shenhe is a 5-star Cryo Polearm unit, while Yun Jin is a 4-star Geo Polearm user.
Lantern Rite has several details about it leaked, making it seem like a significant event. The Genshin Impact 2.4 livestream could discuss several things involving this event but not necessarily spoil everything. Some potential topics include:
- The free 4-star character from Liyue
- How the new event and sub-events works
- Some storyline details
Enkanomiya is a brand new location scheduled to show up in Genshin Impact 2.4. Past livestreams have alluded to or have showcased new areas, so fans will likely get a closer look at this new territory.
They may even cover some of the new enemies and bosses upon doing so. For example, the Rimebiter Bathysmal Vishap and the Bolteater Bathysmal Vishap boss consists of two entities, but it drops a singular Ascension Material for Shenhe.
Of course, every Genshin Impact livestream has temporary Redeem Codes to help players get free Primogems. There will be a few of them scattered throughout the broadcast.
Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.
