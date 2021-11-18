Fanmade Genshin Impact Christmas cult pictures continue to impress the community

Christmas cult pictures are the latest trend in the Genshin Impact community.

Although Christmas is over a month away, many Genshin Impact players are having fun creating "Christmas cult" pictures. Essentially, it features characters with a Santa Hat and other seasonal accessories.

Its popularity isn't just limited to Twitter, either. Many Travelers are expressing their festive spirit on TikTok and other social media sites. Part of the Christmas cult's success as a viral trend comes from the numerous profile pictures created, making it easier for players to be aware of it.

Some of Twitter's Christmas cult pictures in the Genshin Impact community

juni ! + kit love bot @adoresganyu GENSHIN CHRISTMAS CULT PFP’S !



i do not take credit for editing any of these !! if the editors come across this post please comment so people know !



LET THIS CHRISTMAS BEGIN !!! GENSHIN CHRISTMAS CULT PFP’S ! i do not take credit for editing any of these !! if the editors come across this post please comment so people know ! LET THIS CHRISTMAS BEGIN !!!

The above tweet includes a thread of several Christmas cult profile pictures for Genshin Impact fans to use. The photos shown in that thread are low-quality, which prompted some players to create higher-quality versions.

The second tweet is only a part of that thread, but it displays an example of this recent viral trend. Christmas cult profile pictures are becoming more popular recently, especially as some fans improve upon the original concept.

♡ @DEMONYAKSHA lol im only here to share the genshin christmas cult bg + better quality pics



i only have these charas rn but if anyone wants another chara in hd just lmk



doubt anyone will see this but saw some ppl struggling finding some 🤷🏽‍♀️ lol im only here to share the genshin christmas cult bg + better quality picsi only have these charas rn but if anyone wants another chara in hd just lmkdoubt anyone will see this but saw some ppl struggling finding some 🤷🏽‍♀️ https://t.co/JuK1Z4pD0e

For example, this tweet includes some images that look better than the original versions. It also showcases the background that's practically synonymous with the recent trend, thus allowing one to create their own version if they desire.

Players who didn't check out the previous tweet's thread can see some examples here, as well. Christmas cult profile pictures tend to include a front view of a Genshin Impact character with a Santa hat.

Other examples of Christmas cult profile pictures

jel @nohelfkr Genshin Impact christmas edition.

feel free to use

- Genshin Impact christmas edition.feel free to use- https://t.co/bS5RHxErLd

Of course, it isn't just limited to one direct template. Some popular Tweets also showcase different environments and Santa hats. All that matters is that it features the Genshin Impact characters with some Christmas-themed backgrounds and accessories.

The player doesn't even have to take it seriously in some cases, as evident with the examples shown below.

Eris @etrisza Genshin Christmas cult wildin rn.

Credits to the creator/s of these wonderful images. Genshin Christmas cult wildin rn. Credits to the creator/s of these wonderful images. https://t.co/IpIf3U88Ov

Some players have applied the Christmas cult concept into memes. The images are humorous given the absurdity of the situation, and Genshin Impact fans are having fun with the template with inanimate objects and various bosses.

If a Genshin Impact character has a good quality image of them facing forward, chances are, they have a Christmas cult profile picture out there.

Many users are participating in this trend

cori @ITT0BUN THE GENSHIN CHRISTMAS PFPS ARE INSANE ON TIKTOK THERES SO MANY THE GENSHIN CHRISTMAS PFPS ARE INSANE ON TIKTOK THERES SO MANY https://t.co/fXCPFTxFFd

Although Twitter engagements may seem low at first, these tweets do showcase that the Christmas cult trend is popular on TikTok. It's easy to identify who is participating, given that the gamers are using profile pictures with Genshin Impact characters and Santa hats.

The following tweet is an excellent example of its popularity, as the user is scrolling down through their feed, only to see numerous familiar profile pictures.

domi | childe main @ventithebaard

#genshinchristmascult that’s not even funny anymore, where are they coming from😭 I swear I didn’t even comment on anything that’s scary af <3 that’s not even funny anymore, where are they coming from😭 I swear I didn’t even comment on anything that’s scary af <3#genshinchristmascult https://t.co/wjNf4IfNc5

Taking advantage of the Christmas cult trend is a great way for some users to gain followers, as some players reported getting a horde of new followers out of nowhere thanks to it.

It isn't even Christmas yet, so one must wonder how much this will change by then.

Benny 🦈 @zzzzz____156 NEW PFP CLUB!!! <3



Plz dont call it a cult!

Tiktok- @ventisodapop

I HAVE MORE!

LETS GET BIGGER THAN THE CHRISTMAS HAT CLUB!🦈♥🐚



To join; Just make it your pfp and follow anyone else you see with a variation on the pfp!! NEW PFP CLUB!!! <3Plz dont call it a cult!Tiktok- @ventisodapopI HAVE MORE!LETS GET BIGGER THAN THE CHRISTMAS HAT CLUB!🦈♥🐚To join; Just make it your pfp and follow anyone else you see with a variation on the pfp!! https://t.co/ubELO3rBNw

This trend is still in its infancy, although it's worth mentioning that some offshoots of it are being created right now. None of them are as viral as the Christmas cult, but it's still worth noting the latter's impact on creating other communities.

