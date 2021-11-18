×
Fanmade Genshin Impact Christmas cult pictures continue to impress the community

Gamers who aren't on social media might not be aware of this trend (Image via Sportskeeda)
alan.sahbegovic
ANALYST
Modified Nov 18, 2021
Christmas cult pictures are the latest trend in the Genshin Impact community.

Although Christmas is over a month away, many Genshin Impact players are having fun creating "Christmas cult" pictures. Essentially, it features characters with a Santa Hat and other seasonal accessories.

Its popularity isn't just limited to Twitter, either. Many Travelers are expressing their festive spirit on TikTok and other social media sites. Part of the Christmas cult's success as a viral trend comes from the numerous profile pictures created, making it easier for players to be aware of it.

Some of Twitter's Christmas cult pictures in the Genshin Impact community

GENSHIN CHRISTMAS CULT PFP’S ! i do not take credit for editing any of these !! if the editors come across this post please comment so people know ! LET THIS CHRISTMAS BEGIN !!!
https://t.co/sWkFeHhPkd

The above tweet includes a thread of several Christmas cult profile pictures for Genshin Impact fans to use. The photos shown in that thread are low-quality, which prompted some players to create higher-quality versions.

The second tweet is only a part of that thread, but it displays an example of this recent viral trend. Christmas cult profile pictures are becoming more popular recently, especially as some fans improve upon the original concept.

lol im only here to share the genshin christmas cult bg + better quality picsi only have these charas rn but if anyone wants another chara in hd just lmkdoubt anyone will see this but saw some ppl struggling finding some 🤷🏽‍♀️ https://t.co/JuK1Z4pD0e

For example, this tweet includes some images that look better than the original versions. It also showcases the background that's practically synonymous with the recent trend, thus allowing one to create their own version if they desire.

Players who didn't check out the previous tweet's thread can see some examples here, as well. Christmas cult profile pictures tend to include a front view of a Genshin Impact character with a Santa hat.

Other examples of Christmas cult profile pictures

Genshin Impact christmas edition.feel free to use- https://t.co/bS5RHxErLd

Of course, it isn't just limited to one direct template. Some popular Tweets also showcase different environments and Santa hats. All that matters is that it features the Genshin Impact characters with some Christmas-themed backgrounds and accessories.

The player doesn't even have to take it seriously in some cases, as evident with the examples shown below.

Genshin Christmas cult wildin rn. Credits to the creator/s of these wonderful images. https://t.co/IpIf3U88Ov
hypostasis 🥺🤞🤞 https://t.co/ChZIb4FPiy
Here is my input to genshin christmas cult#genshincult #GenshinImpact https://t.co/OkhTVtP90o

Some players have applied the Christmas cult concept into memes. The images are humorous given the absurdity of the situation, and Genshin Impact fans are having fun with the template with inanimate objects and various bosses.

If a Genshin Impact character has a good quality image of them facing forward, chances are, they have a Christmas cult profile picture out there.

Many users are participating in this trend

THE GENSHIN CHRISTMAS PFPS ARE INSANE ON TIKTOK THERES SO MANY https://t.co/fXCPFTxFFd
Genshin tiktok and its christmas cult…. https://t.co/yfnF9wynZw
@SeaOwll Good I joined a genshin Christmas cult on tiktok as a half joke and uh- https://t.co/DL5NygeJ0w

Although Twitter engagements may seem low at first, these tweets do showcase that the Christmas cult trend is popular on TikTok. It's easy to identify who is participating, given that the gamers are using profile pictures with Genshin Impact characters and Santa hats.

The following tweet is an excellent example of its popularity, as the user is scrolling down through their feed, only to see numerous familiar profile pictures.

that’s not even funny anymore, where are they coming from😭 I swear I didn’t even comment on anything that’s scary af <3#genshinchristmascult https://t.co/wjNf4IfNc5

Taking advantage of the Christmas cult trend is a great way for some users to gain followers, as some players reported getting a horde of new followers out of nowhere thanks to it.

It isn't even Christmas yet, so one must wonder how much this will change by then.

NEW PFP CLUB!!! <3Plz dont call it a cult!Tiktok- @ventisodapopI HAVE MORE!LETS GET BIGGER THAN THE CHRISTMAS HAT CLUB!🦈♥🐚To join; Just make it your pfp and follow anyone else you see with a variation on the pfp!! https://t.co/ubELO3rBNw

This trend is still in its infancy, although it's worth mentioning that some offshoots of it are being created right now. None of them are as viral as the Christmas cult, but it's still worth noting the latter's impact on creating other communities.

Edited by R. Elahi
