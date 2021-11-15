Genshin Impact Christmas trends are taking over Twitter ahead of the 2.3 update

Genshin Impact version 2.3 and the festive season are right around the corner, and from the looks of it, players are equally excited for both events.

Twitter is currently flooded with Genshin Impact x Christmas tweets. Apparently, a Christmas cult has been started by players on Tik Tok. Anyone with a Christmas-themed profile picture is being followed by the cult members.

Here are some online submissions that best portray the excitement of Genshin Impact players towards Christmas.

Genshin Impact community "Christmas pfp" trend explained

The Genshin Impact community on Tik Tok has started a cult where users are keeping characters in Dragonspine with Christmas hats as their profile pictures. This is similar to the the trend where players portrayed characters as McDonalds employees.

From popular names such as Raiden Shogun and Zhongli, to upcoming characters like Scaramouche, Christmas-themed profile pictures of several Genshin Impact characters can be spotted on Tik Tok.

A user uploaded the pictures on Twitter, and fans around the world were elated to use their favorite character's Christmas face as their profile picture.

CHUU ! + KIT LOVE BOT ♡ IA @kzuhalvr GENSHIN CHRISTMAS CULT PFP'S !



i do not take credit for editing any of these !! if the editors come across this post please comment so people know !



LET THIS CHRISTMAS BEGIN !!!

The Tik Tok cult is growing at a fast pace and has naturally gained the attention of Twitter users.

addy! @tartaglowz MY TIKTOK IS STARTING TO LAG BY THE GENSHIN CHRISTMAS CULT HELP ME

Rindou @pullingforitto WHERE TF DID THEY GET THE PFPS I WANNA JOIN THE GENSHIN CHRISTMAS CULT

ˢʸⁿarmyy ! @armylvrz Imagine joining the whatever Christmas genshin cult that is on tt is 😂😂😂😂👎👎👎

🌼Fikaa - comms open🌼 @fikas_artdiary Genshin community on TikTok all changed their pfps to genshin chars on dragonspine w Christmas hats👁️👄👁️

Genshin Impact players excited to go back to Dragonspine during Christmas

Christmas is accompanied by winter, and is often symbolized by snow. Interestingly, the 2.3 update of Genshin Impact is winter themed, and will conduct an event in the frosty region named Dragonspine.

Players are claiming the move was intentional, as miHoYo wants players to celebrate the festive season in Dragonspine.

Mintea 🍃🍅 @_AnnaUrie_ @GenshinCollect Albedo's appearance in an event after such a long time got me really excited! I find his previous event really interesting, and we get to experience a Christmas Themed Dragonspine too ⛄❄ Honestly this is gonna be a great patch for me! 😌🙌

nia / melon @hojichaplays all I want for christmas is a dragonspine music concert

Chiso 🧣 @SunnyChiso @SHSL_Adventurer Like, one part of the event is literally building sowmen, also the event seems to play only in dragonspine too. I think Albedo destroying mond would just be too much of a plot for "christmas yay-event" and probably too interesting for mihoyo to *ever* go thru with it in general

jae @jaei__ oh yeah i was wondering why they chose to do the event in dragonspine, i forgot its almost christmas..

It is worth noting that the upcoming Shadows Amidst the Snowstorm update will let players make snowmen. It is self-evident that Genshin Impact is looking forward to players relishing Christmas in the coming weeks.

Some players have claimed that Eula's re-run banner has also arrived early because she belongs to the Cryo element.

Rayze💡🐞(Reiz/レイズ) internet doko @AsteriaRayze genshin summer event : wooho island adventure

genshin winter event : albedo's existensial crisis

Bruno @Leo_Buu @minishimol They said this will only happen on certain times and depending on the events decurring. It won´t happen everytime. And the characters rerunning will also depend on the event. Since its christmas they put albedo (dragonspine) + eula since she is both cryo and we met her in spine.

CRZIFY @CRZIFY @Enviosity Dragonspine confirmed to be the christmas region of Genshin Impact... so every year we go back here in December.. and same thing they will probably do for Haar Islands every June for summer

denny ⚔︙📌 back to writer's hell @crownedphoenyx they'll make us return to Dragonspine for Christmas, won't they

awan on priv @xiaoslatus we need christmas decorations on dragonspine

As of now, Genshin Impact players haven't shared their Christmas-themed art and cosplay. However, Halloween was full of such cosplays and art, and it is safe to assume that players will start submitting their Christmas/winter-themed creations soon.

ilya Yui @YuiEggroll

Reupload cause twitter issues.... Childe in casual winter attire from Genshin Impact #原神 Polar Star bow looked nice even if it's not the best

All in all, it seems like players will experience the festive season in Genshin Impact with the 2.3 update. From new events to the return of Albedo and Eula, there's a ton of winter-themed content in the upcoming patch.

