Genshin Impact Christmas trends are taking over Twitter ahead of the 2.3 update

Genshin Impact version 2.3 and the festive season are right around the corner, and from the looks of it, players are equally excited for both events.
Twitter is currently flooded with Genshin Impact x Christmas tweets. Apparently, a Christmas cult has been started by players on Tik Tok. Anyone with a Christmas-themed profile picture is being followed by the cult members.
Here are some online submissions that best portray the excitement of Genshin Impact players towards Christmas.
Genshin Impact community "Christmas pfp" trend explained
The Genshin Impact community on Tik Tok has started a cult where users are keeping characters in Dragonspine with Christmas hats as their profile pictures. This is similar to the the trend where players portrayed characters as McDonalds employees.
From popular names such as Raiden Shogun and Zhongli, to upcoming characters like Scaramouche, Christmas-themed profile pictures of several Genshin Impact characters can be spotted on Tik Tok.
A user uploaded the pictures on Twitter, and fans around the world were elated to use their favorite character's Christmas face as their profile picture.
The Tik Tok cult is growing at a fast pace and has naturally gained the attention of Twitter users.
Genshin Impact players excited to go back to Dragonspine during Christmas
Christmas is accompanied by winter, and is often symbolized by snow. Interestingly, the 2.3 update of Genshin Impact is winter themed, and will conduct an event in the frosty region named Dragonspine.
Players are claiming the move was intentional, as miHoYo wants players to celebrate the festive season in Dragonspine.
It is worth noting that the upcoming Shadows Amidst the Snowstorm update will let players make snowmen. It is self-evident that Genshin Impact is looking forward to players relishing Christmas in the coming weeks.
Some players have claimed that Eula's re-run banner has also arrived early because she belongs to the Cryo element.
As of now, Genshin Impact players haven't shared their Christmas-themed art and cosplay. However, Halloween was full of such cosplays and art, and it is safe to assume that players will start submitting their Christmas/winter-themed creations soon.
All in all, it seems like players will experience the festive season in Genshin Impact with the 2.3 update. From new events to the return of Albedo and Eula, there's a ton of winter-themed content in the upcoming patch.