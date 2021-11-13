Genshin Impact news: How to get 17000+ Primogems worth wishes in version 2.3

Genshin Impact surprised the community by releasing two rerun banners simultaneously for the upcoming version 2.3. Albedo and Eula were confirmed to be in separate banners in the first half while sharing the same pity.

Then, for the second half of version 2.3, Arataki Itto will be having his first banner in Genshin Impact featuring Gorou. Players who wish to collect all the characters will need to farm Primogems vigorously.

This article will list the methods gamers can use to get Primogems in Genshin Impact version 2.3.

How to get 17000+ Primogems worth wishes in Genshin Impact 2.3

Genshin Impact version 2.3 will bring new sources for players to get Primogems. Below is an overview of how one can obtain Primogems in the next update.

Version 2.4 live stream redemption codes = 300 Primogems Maintenance Compensation = 300 Primogems Issue Fix Compensation = 300 Primogems Daily Commissions = 2520 Primogems Battle Pass = 5 Acquaint Fates (Worth 800 Primogems) Gnostic Hymn = 4 Intertwined Fates + 680 Primogems (Worth 1320 Primogems) Blessing of the Welkin Moon = 3780 Primogems Stardust Exchange = 10 Intertwined Fates + 10 Acquaint Fates (Worth 3200 Primogems) Spiral Abyss = 1800 Primogems New Events = 2100 Primogems Hangout Events = 120 Primogems New Achievements = 100 Primogems Character Test Run = 60 Primogems Sacred Sakura's Favor = 2 Intertwined Fates + 4 Acquaint Fates (Worth 960 Primogems) HoYoLAB daily check in = 80 Primogems

F2P players and P2P players will gain different amounts of Primogems. Of course, this is because P2P gamers paid for some in-game resources by using real-life currency.

In total, F2P gamers will get 12640 Primogems worth wishes in Genshin Impact. In contrast, P2P gamers can obtain an astounding 17740 Primogems worth wishes.

Detailed methods to obtain Primogems in Genshin Impact 2.3

1) Version 2.4 live stream redemption codes

Redemption codes are the best free reward for players. The Genshin Impact live stream will always drop three new redemption codes.

In the upcoming live stream version 2.4, fans can get three new redemption codes worth a total of 300 Primogems. However, since the codes has a limited time, one should redeem the codes as soon as possible as they will expire.

2) Maintenance Compensation

Maintenance compensation during version 1.5 (Image via Genshin Impact)

A scheduled maintenance was due before the version 2.4 update. Based on the previous version, maintenance usually ends after 5 hours. As compensation, players will receive 60 Primogems every hour when the server is unavailable.

Hence, Genshin Impact gamers will receive 300 Primogems right off the bat after the 2.3 updates are finished.

3) Issue Fix Compensation

Maintenance isn't the only thing that will be compensated. There is also an issue fixing compensation. Gamers will receive an additional 300 Primogems that can be claimed through in-game mails.

4) Daily Commissions

Complete commissions for 60 Primogems daily (Image via Genshin Impact)

One patch update for Genshin Impact usually stays for 42 days. Meanwhile, completing the Daily Commissions will reward players with 60 Primogems per day. If gamers manage to complete every commission and obtain the bonus rewards from Katheryne, they will gain a grand total of 2520 Primogems from doing so.

5) Battle Pass

Battle Pass in-game interface (Image via Genshin Impact)

By completing certain tasks, one can upgrade their Battle Pass levels. In Genshin Impact, the BP has 50 levels. Players who completely upgrade the Battle Pass will earn various prizes, including 5 Acquaint Fates worth 800 Primogems.

6) Gnostic Hymn

Gnostic Hymn provides generous rewards by paying for it (Image via Genshin Impact)

Gnostic Hymn provides additional rewards in the Battle Pass for players who have paid for it. In other words, only P2P players will receive these prizes. By leveling up the Gnostic Hymn to level 50, gamers can obtain 4 Intertwined Fates and 680 Primogems. In total, they will receive wishes worth 1320 Primogems.

7) Blessing of the Welkin Moon

Blessing of the Welkin Moon rewards Primogems daily (Image via Genshin Impact)

Blessing of the Welkin Moon is another addition only for P2P players. By logging in to the game, they will receive 90 Primogems daily. In total, players who continuously buy the Blessing of the Welkin Moon and log in to Genshin Impact can get 3780 Primogems.

8) Stardust Exchange

Buy Fates from Shop using Masterless Stardust (Image via Genshin Impact)

Genshin Impact fans can buy Intertwined and Acquaint Fates from the Shop using Masterless Stardust. For each month, the shop will provide 5 Intertwined and Acquaint Fates.

Combining both December and January, players can gain 10 Intertwined Fates and 10 Acquaint Fates. Thus, a total of 3200 Primogems worth wishes can be obtained this way.

9) Spiral Abyss

Complete Abyss with full stars for all rewards (Image via Genshin Impact)

Spiral Abyss provides challenging battles with decent rewards. In one version, the Spiral Abyss will refresh three times. One cycle of Spiral Abyss can give out 600 Primogems. In other words, if players manage to complete the Spiral Abyss with a full 36 stars, they can get a total of 1800 Primogems.

10) New Events

The main event for version 2.3 (Image via Genshin Impact)

Based on the special program, five events were set to be released in Genshin Impact version 2.3. Most events usually give out 420 Primogems as rewards, if not more. Gamers who complete every event will gain a minimum of 2100 Primogems.

11) Hangout Events

Each character in Hangout Events will have multiple endings. Following the trends, by completing all endings for Gorou and Beidou, players may get a total of 120 Primogems.

12) New Achievements

Achievements in the game (Image via Genshin Impact)

Each new version of Genshin Impact usually brings a myriad of achievements. Assuming players can complete all the new achievements, they might get 100 Primogems.

13) Character Test Run

Albedo and Eula will have their first rerun banner (Image via Genshin Impact)

The three 5-star characters, Albedo, Eula, and Arataki Itto, will have their banners in version 2.3. For the test run, these characters will reward players with 20 Primogems each after finishing the challenge. In total, gamers can obtain 60 Primogems by completing the test runs.

14) Sacred Sakura's Favor

Sacred Sakura's Favor level 40 maximum for version 2.2 (Image via Genshin Impact)

The Sacred Sakura's Favor in the current version of Genshin Impact can only be increased to level 40. If players can level up the tree until level 50 in the next version, they will obtain 2 Intertwined Fates and 4 Acquaint Fates as rewards. These Fates are worth 960 Primogems.

15) HoYoLAB daily check-in

Daily check in rewards (Image via HoYoLAB)

By checking in to the HoYoLAB forum for 42 days during version 2.3, players can obtain up to 80 Primogems.

F2P Genshin Impact players who complete all the tasks on the list, excluding Gnostic Hymn and Blessing of the Welkin Moon, will obtain 12640 Primogems worth wishes in Genshin Impact. While for P2P gamers, by adding Gnostic Hymn and Welkin, they can get 17740 Primogems worth wishes in Genshin Impact.

