Top 5 characters voiced by Takanori Nishikawa, the Genshin Impact VA of Itto

Takanori Nishikawa is a man of many accomplishments, with Genshin Impact fans now knowing him as the VA for Itto.

One of the characters fans are most looking forward to in Genshin Impact 2.3 is Itto. He's a brand new playable character, yet he's already built up quite the fanbase online. His simple debut on the official Genshin Impact Twitter was widely acclaimed (the most liked in the account's history).

Itto's Japanese VA in Genshin Impact is Takanori Nishikawa, and he's mostly known for his music. He hasn't voiced too many characters, making Itto one of the very few.

Five notable characters voiced by Itto's Genshin Impact VA: Takanori Nishikawa

5) Sakai Tadatsugu

Concept art of Sakai (Image via Sengoku BASARA Judge End)

Sengoku Basara: End of Judgement only lasted for one season, so Takanori Nishikawa's role here is one of his lesser-known ones. It's vital to remind Genshin Impact fans that Takanori Nishikawa only did the Japanese dub.

Ian Sinclair voices Sakai Tadatsugu in the English version. The character is based on one of the most successful military commanders back in the Sengoku period.

4) Silver Samurai

Silver Samurai battling Iron Man (Image via Marvel)

Itto's Japanese VA has also voiced Keniuchio Harada from Marvel Disk Wars: The Avengers. This character is also known as the Silver Samurai and is primarily tied to Iron Man's story.

He was last seen helping Iron Man defeat Loki but hasn't been seen since. The Silver Samurai has only shown up four times in the TV show.

#3 - Lang Wu Yao

One version of Lang Wu Yao (Image via Pili Puppet Drama Wiki)

Lang Wu Yao is Takanori Nishikawa's most recurring role. He has voiced the character in:

Thunderbolt Fantasy: Bewitching Melody Of The West

Thunderbolt Fantasy: Sword Seekers 2

Thunderbolt Fantasy: The Sword Of Life And Death

The movie and two TV shows are associated with the Thunderbolt Fantasy series. It's not particularly well known in the United States, but it's had success elsewhere since 2016.

Lang Wu Yao is an important character who was coincidentally intended to be a mascot to promote the series but became a significant part.

#2 - Miguel Aiman

Miguel Aiman, as he appeared in the TV show (Image via Gundam Wiki)

Fans of Japanese anime are probably already aware of Mobile Suit Gundam SEED. Itto's Genshin Impact VA has had two separate stints related to it, with the first one being Miguel Aiman from the 2002 TV show. Some American fans might remember the show being on Toonami back on Cartoon Network.

Takanori Nishikawa also made music for the anime. As for Miguel Aiman, some Genshin Impact players might remember his death scene at the hands of Kira Yamato.

#1 - Heine Westenfluss

How Heine Westenfluss looked like in the TV show (Image via Gundam Wiki)

Heine Westenfluss also shares Itto's Genshin Impact VA. Funnily enough, he also dies by Kira Yamato's hand. Regardless, Takanori Nishikawa voices him in the 2004 TV show.

This character resembled Takanori Nishikawa at the time, with his name even being a reference (Nishikawa and Westenfluss both meaning "west river").

