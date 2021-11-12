Genshin Impact 2.3 banners: Eula, Albedo, Itto & Gorou officially confirmed

The official live stream for Genshin Impact 2.3 just concluded with numerous announcements for the upcoming update. Alongside multiple events and quests, the players will be mainly looking forward to the newest banner system. Starting in 2.3, players will be able to wish for two characters in their respective banners.

In addition, the latest banner will be known as the "Character Event Wish -2" and will feature previously released 5-stars from time to time. While specific release times for these Genshin Impact banners will be announced later, players can expect the pity count to carry over to the upcoming wish events.

With the 2.3 update just a few days away, players can expect to get the 5-star characters Eula and Albedo at the same time in two separate banners.

Eula, Albedo, Arataki Itto, and Gorou are the upcoming characters confirmed for Genshin Impact 2.3

For over a year, the banner system for Genshin Impact has been following a fixed procedure of two characters per update. However, starting from 2.3, this will change, as players will be given a choice between two characters at the same time.

On November 24, Genshin Impact will feature Albedo and Eula in two separate banners. The wish count for the two banners will be shared, where players can pick up the counter in "Event banner 1," after wishing for a specific amount of time in "Event banner 2."

On December 14, 2021, a banner scheduled for Genshin Impact will bring Arataki Itto as a featured 5-star alongside Gorou. Though there haven't been any confirmed reruns for the second half of 2.3 with Itto, miHoYo has said they will hold these extra wishes from time to time.

Aside from the characters, players will have a chance to get a lot of primogems from the upcoming events. These events include Shadows Amidst Snowstorms, Bantan Sango Case Files: The Warrior Dog, Misty Dungeon: Realm of Light, Energy Amplifier Fruition, and a couple of hangout events.

There is certainly a lot of excitement around the double-banner system as it reduces the overall wait for time-gated characters. Once both the character banner ends, the overall wish count will carry over to the following banner, regardless of the number and the featured character.

