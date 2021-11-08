Genshin Impact 2.3 update release date, banner schedule leaks, and more

Genshin Impact 2.3 is right around the corner alongside two new characters and a 5-star rerun. With the Hu Tao banner ongoing in the 2.2 updates, players will get 2.3 on November 23, 2021. The upcoming characters Arataki Itto and Gorou were announced by miHoyo earlier and scheduled for the second half of the update on December 14, 2021.

Keeping that in mind, the first banner of Genshin Impact 2.3 is said to be of Albedo. The geo sword wielder will be making a return for the first time since the 1.2 Dragonspine update. Players can also expect the continuation of Albedo's storyline alongside new events.

Additional information on Genshin Impact 2.3, upcoming banners, and more

While Gorou has been confirmed to be a featured 4-star alongside Itto, the Genshin Impact community is still figuring out the three characters that will be accompanying Albedo. Coming into the first half of the 2.3 update on November 23rd, Albedo is bound to be eyed by several players looking to fill that void for geo support.

Aside from the characters, there have been multiple leaks surrounding the upcoming event as well. It is supposedly called 'Shadows Amidst Snowstorms' and will be available alongside an obtainable 4-star weapon known as the Cinnabar Spindle. Depending on their time zone, players can expect to get the 2.3 update right after a short global maintenance on November 23 or 24.

As things stand right now, it can be said that the upcoming update is going to be geo-featured across both banners. Arataki Itto, the newest introduced 5-star, is a geo claymore wielder, while Gorou is a 4-star bow character of the same element. One of the more familiar faces in Genshin Impact, Albedo, is a geo wielder as well.

With a little over two weeks remaining for the Hu Tao banner, players will be looking to save primogems for their respective desired characters. Judging by the usual schedule of Genshin Impact banners, the Albedo rerun can begin on November 23, 2021 and end approximately 20 days later on December 14, 2021.

Similarly, Itto and Gorou's banner is scheduled to start on the very same day, on December 14, 2021 and is expected to end next year on January 4, 2022.

