Genshin Impact 2.3 release date for all regions

November 23 and 24 are the release dates for Genshin Impact 2.3.

The specific date depends on where the player lives. For Americans, it will be November 23 whereas Europeans and Asians will get it on November 24. Hu Tao's banner should end beforehand, with the leaked Albedo rerun being the first Genshin Impact 2.3 banner.

There is plenty of new content for players to enjoy in this update. It will have new characters, artifacts, enemies, and events to entertain Travelers.

The release date for Genshin Impact 2.3 in all regions

Some details of the update have already been leaked (Image via Genshin Impact)

Genshin Impact 2.3 will involve an event known as Shadows Amidst Snowstorms. It will include Albedo and also award a Sword known as Cinnabar Spindle. Aside from that, the second half of Genshin Impact 2.3 will consist of Itto and Gorou as playable characters.

Travelers should expect to play Genshin Impact 2.3 by November 23 or 24, depending on where they live.

American server

The rumored Albedo rerun excites some players (Image via miHoYo)

The release date for Genshin Impact 2.3 is November 23, 2021 for American players. The following list shows when maintenance for Genshin Impact 2.3 is expected to be completed for each specific US timezone:

Hawaii-Aleutian Standard Time: 17:00

17:00 Alaskan Standard Time: 18:00

18:00 Pacific Standard Time: 19:00

19:00 Mountain Standard Time: 20:00

20:00 Central Standard Time: 21:00

21:00 Eastern Standard Time: 22:00

So, American players can expect to play Genshin Impact 2.3 sometime by early evening to late at night.

European server

The Genshin Impact 2.3 featured characters (Image via miHoYo)

European players should expect a release date of November 24, 2021. It's worth noting that in western Europe, maintenance will begin the day before, but all European countries should be able to play Genshin Impact 2.3 by November 24, 2021.

The following list shows when maintenance for Genshin Impact 2.3 is expected to be completed for different timezones:

Greenwich Mean Time: 3:00

3:00 Western European Time: 3:00

3:00 Central European Time: 4:00

4:00 Moscow Time: 6:00

European players can play Genshin Impact 2.3 very early in the morning if they choose to do so.

Asian server

Fans will see Dragonspine again (Image via Genshin Impact)

The release date of Genshin Impact 2.3 in the Asian server should be the same as the European one. It is November 24, 2021, but it will be later than the other servers.

Genshin Impact 2.3 should be ready to go by:

Indian Time: 8:30

8:30 Chinese Time: 11:00

11:00 Filipino Time: 11:00

11:00 Korean Time: 12:00

12:00 Japanese Time: 12:00

So, gamers should be able to play the game by the afternoon in these regions.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee