Genshin Impact 2.3 update: Release date and time for all regions

Genshin Impact 2.3 is scheduled to be released on 24 November 2021.

In some parts of the world, it will be 23 November 2021. The critical thing to note is that maintenance is expected to take five hours to complete, which might throw some players off.

Genshin Impact 2.3 is still a long way away for some players, but there is content in it that has already been leaked. Examples include new characters, events, and bosses, full of several details out for the public to find.

Naturally, some Genshin Impact fans want to know when version 2.3 will come out for them. Military times are used for convenience.

Players must note their timezones before Genshin Impact 2.3 update

Travelers should know that the release date for Genshin Impact 2.3 is 23/24 November 2021. Once maintenance begins, it will take approximately five hours until the player can enter the game again.

The timing will differ for players around the world. Maintenance should start at 6.00 (UTC+8) and end at 11.00 (UTC+8). Genshin Impact players should expect to receive 300 Primogems as compensation, with 60 Primogems per additional hour.

Genshin Impact 2.3 times for all regions

People living in different time zones need to know the time to plan accordingly. Daylight Savings will make it, so everything occurs an hour earlier for some parts of the world. Below are the American time zones for American players:

Hawaii-Aleutian Standard Time: 12.00 to 17.00

12.00 to 17.00 Alaskan Standard Time: 13.00 to 18.00

13.00 to 18.00 Pacific Standard Time: 14.00 to 19.00

14.00 to 19.00 Mountain Standard Time: 15.00 to 20.00

15.00 to 20.00 Central Standard Time: 16.00 to 21.00

16.00 to 21.00 Eastern Standard Time: 17.00 to 22.00

All of the above time zones occur on 23 November 2021. It's vital to reiterate that maintenance can take longer or shorter than what's depicted. These times are intended to be general estimates.

Note: Daylight Savings ends on 7 November 2021, for American players.

Western Europeans don't have too many time zones to consider. Daylight Savings will also end on 31 October 2021, putting some countries an hour behind. The following Genshin Impact 2.3 times will occur on 23 November 2021, and end on 24 November 2021:

Greenwich Mean Time: 22.00 to 3.00

22.00 to 3.00 Western European Time: 22.00 to 3.00

Daylight Savings also ends on 31 October 2021, for some central European countries, making Genshin Impact 2.3's maintenance to begin and end on:

Central European Time: 23.00 to 4.00

The following times all take place on 24 November 2021.

Some European countries don't participate in Daylight Savings, so their times remain the same, such as Russia and Turkey. For example:

Moscow Time: 1.00 to 6.00

1.00 to 6.00 Turkey Time: 1.00 to 6.00

On a similar note, several Asian countries do not participate in Daylight Savings. For them, these are the maintenance timings for Genshin Impact 2.3:

Indian Time: 3.30 to 8.30

3.30 to 8.30 Chinese Time: 6.00 to 11.00

6.00 to 11.00 Filipino Time: 6.00 to 11.00

6.00 to 11.00 Korean Time: 7.00 to 12.00

7.00 to 12.00 Japanese Time: 7.00 to 12.00

