Genshin Impact 2.3 leaks: Itto and Gorou’s Elemental Skill and Burst animations from different perspectives

There is a new Genshin Impact 2.3 leak showcasing Itto and Gorou's Elemental Skill and Burst animations.

However, unlike before, this leak uses a modified camera to showcase a new perspective. The video leak is 42 seconds in total, giving players ample time to analyze what's shown.

This video includes both Itto and Gorou's Elemental Skill and Burst animations. It's not a comprehensive look at every angle or application of these abilities. However, it still might excite some players.

Both Gorou and Itto have been leaked to be available as playable characters in the second half of Genshin Impact 2.3.

The above leak showcases Gorou's Elemental Skill and Burst from a different perspective. This angle lets players see the exceptional range of his banner. It's a wide AOE, which allows party members to utilize its effects efficiently. Two of the three circles are lit, as two Geo users are in the party (Gorou and Itto).

After that brief demonstration, the leaker then showcases Gorou's Elemental Burst. It has a similar size, except it follows the active character. Activating it destroys the banner created by the Elemental Skill.

Itto shows up by the 13-second mark in the video. He uses the tap variant of his Elemental Skill. As there are no enemies nearby, there isn't much to note about it. However, players can "move" it by running into it.

Itto's Elemental Burst screen (Image via Genshin Impact)

Gorou's Elemental Burst then expires (meaning that its duration is exactly ten seconds). By the 24-second mark, Itto activates his Elemental Burst. As the camera is modified, they can't see him strike his signature pose. Hence, they only see the background.

His Elemental Burst works as one would expect. It mainly buffs his attacks, so this modified camera angle doesn't add anything too noteworthy here. The remainder of this video leak is Itto doing some Normal Attacks and then executing a Plunging Attack.

Brief notes on Itto and Gorou in Genshin Impact 2.3

The above video leak showcases Itto's Elemental Burst in Genshin Impact 2.3. Viewers can see how it works against a horde of Hilichurls, particularly its AOE properties.

It's unknown what the build is, but Genshin Impact 2.3 players can see that it's against level 95 Hilichurls. His Elemental Burst has the following effects, according to Genshin Impact 2.3 leaks:

Normal, Charged, and Plunging Attacks deal Geo DMG now.

His DEF boosts his ATK by a set percentage (57.6% to 136.8% based on the refinement level).

His first, second, and third attacks give him a stack of Superlative Strength. This effect is connected to Itto's Charged Attacks.

Itto receives +20% Elemental and Physical RES.

Itto's Elemental Burst vanishes if he leaves the field.

Itto and Gorou are expected to have a banner in the second half of Genshin Impact 2.3. The former is a 5-star Geo Claymore user, while the latter wields a 4-star Bow. Together, their banner will launch on 14 December 2021.

