Genshin Impact 2.3 leaks: New Whopperflower boss gameplay revealed

There is a new Genshin Impact 2.3 leak showcasing the new Whopperflower boss known as Fel Whopperflower.

This new Whopperflower boss is substantially larger than the average Whopperflower. It's tied to the upcoming Dust and Shadowed Snow event, which will take place in Genshin Impact 2.3. It's a normal boss that players can damage via standard means (so it's not a gimmick like the Oceanid).

The Fel Whopperflower utilizes Cryo attacks, and the player can have an idea of what these attacks look like, thanks to some video leaks. The video leak is only a minute and 25 seconds long, so Travelers should keep that in mind.

This Genshin Impact 2.3 leak also lets players see how massive this new boss is (relative to other Whopperflowers).

Genshin Impact 2.3 leaks: New Whopperflower boss gameplay

The first thing to note is that this location isn't where Travelers will face the Fel Whopperflower in Genshin Impact 2.3. Other than that, the short video leak showcases some attacks from the Whopperflower boss.

The video starts with it throwing out three giant snowballs toward the player. The player then shows off how the player can damage the boss through normal means. There is also another attack where the Whopperflower boss flings some snowballs through a vertical trajectory. This attack has a noticeable marker letting players know where it will land.

A red aura also surrounds the boss at some points, but the video doesn't clarify what it's supposed to do in Genshin Impact 2.3. Nevertheless, it repeats some attacks shown earlier on in the video leak.

Apparently, there are some mechanics that will make the boss smaller, but that hasn't been caught on video yet.

Whopperflower boss model

There is another Genshin Impact 2.3 leak that allows players to look at the Fel Whopperflower from all sides. This Tweet displays a rotating model of it, and it only lasts for nine seconds.

Unlike the previous video, this leak doesn't give players a clear indication of how big the boss is supposed to be in-game. Still, it's an easier way to check out the boss's model.

It also confirms several of the physical details of the Whopperflower boss that fans saw in another video leak. This boss will appear in the Dust and Shadowed Snow event in Genshin Impact 2.3.

Dust and Shadowed Snow event

According to Genshin Impact 2.3 leaks, the Whopperflower boss is tied to an event known as Dust and Shadowed Snow. It will be one part of the event, as Genshin Impact players have a few other options to consider.

One of these options includes building snowmen. There are a few varieties to create, and it still only makes up a small part of this new event. Genshin Impact 2.3 leaks also state that there will be some standard mob fights as a part of this event.

Some snowmen components (Image via Ubatcha1)

The above photo showcases some snowmen components from the Genshin Impact 2.3 event. There are four variations for each of the following categories:

Body

Hands

Head

Eyes

Nose

Hat

Albedo's sword, Cinnabar Spindle, will be tied to this event. It is unknown if the Whopperflower boss will be added as a permanent boss in the future. It is also not known if the boss drops any unique drops.

