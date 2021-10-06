7 materials to farm for Hu Tao before her banner rerun in Genshin Impact 2.2

Rumors of a Hu Tao banner rerun have plenty of players excited for Genshin Impact 2.2.

Some fans don't own Hu Tao yet, but they still wish to max her out. Hence, it's vital to collect some Ascension Materials before her rerun banner occurs. Otherwise, they will have a Hu Tao who might not reach a usable level for general fights.

If gamers have everything they need for Hu Tao, they don't need to farm the following materials. Best of luck to those who will try to get this character in Genshin Impact 2.2.

Seven vital materials for Hu Tao's banner rerun in Genshin Impact 2.2

1) Teachings of/Guide to/Philosophies of Diligence

The Taishan Mansion domain has these materials (Image via Genshin Impact)

This Talent Ascension Material is only available on Tuesdays, Fridays, and Sundays in the Taishan Mansion domain. There is a small puzzle that users must solve before they gain access to this domain. That puzzle involves reading a tablet and leading some Geograna to nearby lanterns.

2) Agnidus Agate Sliver/Fragment/Chunk/Gemstone

Genshin Impact players can craft some Ascension Materials as well (Image via Genshin Impact)

Pyro-related bosses drop Agnidus Agate materials. For example, the following bosses can drop the desired materials:

Pyro Regisvine

Pyro Hypostasis

Primo Geovishap

Andrius (weekly)

Alternatively, Genshin Impact players can craft Agnidus Agate materials that they need at a 3:1 ratio. This rule only applies for three low-tier Agnidus Agate items being crafted into one higher-tier item in the following order:

Sliver -> Fragment

Fragment -> Chunk

Chunk -> Gemstone

3) Whopperflower/Shimmering/Energy Nectar

To fully ascend, Hu Tao needs the following materials:

18 Whopperflower Nectar

30 Shimmering Nectar

36 Energy Nectar

Fortunately, any Whopperflower variant can drop these Ascension Materials. Any level can drop the Whopperflower Nectar, but only Level 40+ and 60+ drop the Shimmering Nectar and Energy Nectar, respectively.

These enemies are available all over Teyvat. The interactive map shown above can assist players in finding some of them.

4) Shard of a Foul Legacy

The Childe Weekly Boss drops plenty of valuable drops, one of which is the Shard of a Foul Legacy. It's worth noting that Hu Tao needs six of them to max out a Talent.

Completing 'Archon Quest Chapter 1 Act 3: A New Star Approaches' unlocks the Childe Weekly Boss for players to farm. As it is a weekly boss, they can only get the rewards once a week. Hence, it's vital to farm this boss early if they plan to maximize Hu Tao's Talents.

Users fight the Childe Weekly Boss at the Enter the Golden House domain.

5) Juvenile Jade

Level 30+ Primo Geovishap is the only enemy that drops the Juvenile Jade. The Primo Geovishap is a Normal Boss, so it respawns in three minutes. Gamers can find it in Tianqiu Valley in Liyue.

Like any other Normal Boss, it costs 40 Original Resin to claim its rewards. Hence, those who plan to farm it should have plenty of items that renew their Original Resin (such as Fragile Resin).

It takes 46 Juvenile Jades to max out Hu Tao's level in Genshin Impact.

6) Silk Flower

One hundred sixty-eight of any item is a lot to collect in Genshin Impact. Silk Flower is a local specialty primarily found in two locations in Liyue: Liyue Harbor and Wangshu Inn.

Alternatively, fans can get this material via gardening in the Serenitea Pot (one seed gives two Silk Flowers). All Silk Flower spawns have two Silk Flowers to collect in Genshin Impact.

7) Mora

All Genshin Impact characters require Mora to reach their full potential, and Hu Tao is no different. It takes 1,652,500 Mora to max out a single Talent. Likewise, it takes 420,000 Mora for Hu Tao to reach her maximum Ascension Level.

That's not even mentioning any Mora spent on leveling up her artifacts, weapons, or levels. One can get Mora practically anywhere, with some features like Expeditions being an easy AFKable method.

Also Read

Blossom of Wealth Ley Line Outcrops is ideal for farming if users only need Mora. Their location changes upon completion, so players need to consult with the map to see where it is.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

Edited by Ravi Iyer

LIVE POLL Q. Do you like Hu Tao as a character? Yes No 3 votes so far