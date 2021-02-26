Genshin Impact: 5 items to farm before Hu Tao's banner release to max her in-game

Genshin Impact might introduce the 5-star banner Pyro-character Hu Tao in the rumored Genshin Impact 1.4. Although the closed beta testing also included her, some testers could play her in the actual game.

From those, a certain build for Hu Tao has spread online. Fans may already farmed those in time for Hu Tao's rumored arrival in Genshin Impact 1.4. Reddit user Delitakoyaki posted an image of a build for Hu Tao based on the beta testing experience that took place months before the game arrived last September 2020.

With that said, this article lists five items to farm before Hu Tao's banner release to max her in-game based on the build above.

5 items to farm before Hu Tao's banner release to max her in-game in Genshin Impact

1. Diligence

Diligence talent books could be used for Hu Tao to max in-game talents. Some of the Diligence books that can be used based on the build are the "Teachings of "Diligence," Guide to "Diligence," and Philosophies of "Diligence."

Image via Iczel Gaming, YouTube

Players may be able to get those in the Taishan Mansion on Liyue. However, they should be at Adventure Rank 26 in Genshin Impact to get there.

Advertisement

2. Nectar

Hu Tao may require the use of Nectar to enhance character even more. Players may need to specifically farm for a Whopperflower Nectar, Shimmering Nectar, and Energy Nectar.

Image via LittleKlen Gaming, YouTube

To get those, a bunch of Whopperflowers must be killed along the way. Each nectar could be obtained by killing Whopperflowers of different levels. A Whopperflower at level 40 must be killed to get the Shimmering Nectar, while a level 60 Whopperflower is needed to farm the Energy Nectar.

3. Silk Flowers

Hu Tao shall utilize silk Flowers because it can be considered as her Ascension item. Players can purchase those from Liyue citizens along their way in Genshin Impact.

Image via KyoStinV, YouTube

Advertisement

Although it can also be farmed by harvesting those in the Yujing Terrace of Liyue Harbour, there's a bunch of those in the Wanghsu Inn.

4. Juvenile Jade

Hu Tao needs juvenile Jade as another form of her Ascension item. As of now, there is only one way how to farm those, which is by beating the Primo Geovishap in its titular event after you download Genshin Impact 1.3.

Image via Rien, YouTube

Players can find the challenge by going to a cave found in the Eastern part of the Tianqiu Valley.

5. Agnidus Agate

The Agnidus Agate could also be used as an Ascension item for Hu Tao. Players can already farm those by also defeating the Primo Geovishap in Genshin Impact 1.3.

Image via Anigami, YouTube

Another option would be involving a battle, but against the Pyro Regisvine located at the mountain parts of Liyue in Genshin Impact. It could be seen between the Tainque Valley and Luhua Pool, to be exact.