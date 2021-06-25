How to use Original Resin in Genshin Impact

Original Resin is an essential resource in Genshin Impact, as it allows players to grind for some of the most useful resources in the game.

Using Original Resin has both direct and indirect benefits. Genshin Impact players also receive an additional five Adventure Exp per single Original Resin used. Naturally, that's mostly a bonus.

Players primarily use it for Normal and Weekly Bosses, Ley Line Outcrops and Domains. The latter two require 20 Original Resin to collect one's rewards, while Normal Bosses cost 40 Original Resin in Genshin Impact. Weekly Bosses cost 30 Original Resin but go up to 60 for the 4th completed and thereafter.

Using Original Resin in Genshin Impact

Every Genshin Impact player's Original Resin regenerates over time, up to a cap of 160. One Resin is obtained naturally every eight minutes, but this way of obtaining Original Resin will not go over the cap of 160.

Hence, players are recommended to use their Original Resin to be efficient. To use it, players simply need go to a large flower that spawns (or the large tree in the back of a domain) and interact with it when they see a prompt.

Players will instantly get their rewards (back then, the items would drop on the ground for the player to collect it). To restore Original Resin, open up the map, and the Original Resin icon should be on the top right. Click on the plus icon to use the appropriate item the player has to restore their Original Resin.

Ley Line Outcrops and Domains

The large flower that spawns at the end of either trial requires the player to go through a series of enemies first. Players cannot use their Original Resin for either activity without doing so. In the case of Domains, the large tree is always there in the back, but players cannot claim their rewards without defeating all of the enemies.

Alternatively, players can also use one Condensed Resin in place of 20 Original Resin here. Players can only hold up to five Condensed Resin at a time, and can only craft it by using 40 Original Resin, 100 Mora and one Crystal Core when they reach Liyue Reputation Level 3.

Bosses

Regardless of the world level a player is in, the amount of Original Resin needed to collect one's rewards will always be the same for Normal Bosses. Weekly bosses require up to 30 for the first three attempts, and then it requires 60 from thereon.

Either way, players will see a large flower spawn when a player defeats either boss type. Players need to interact with it to claim their rewards. Bosses of either type will always cost the same amount of Original Resin, regardless of their perceived difficulty.

