The Twisted Realm in Genshin Impact will have four different domains that will be unlocked at a specific time. After Act III opens, players can challenge the Domain of Chaos.

The Domain of Chaos will only have a few enemies, similar to the Domain of Deceit. However, the low quantity does not mean the domain can be underestimated. These enemies may bring back memories from the Genshin Impact 1.4 Spiral Abyss, where players have to face Ruin Guards and Ruin Graders.

5 tips to clear the Domain of Chaos in Genshin Impact Energy Amplifier event

Monster List in the Domain of Chaos (Image via miHoYo)

For the Domain of Chaos, players will face the Ruin Guard's family. These Ruin machines may seem intimidating, but they're quite simple to handle. Players can follow these tips to succeed in the Domain of Chaos:

#1 Utilize crowd control

Zhongli's burst can petrify even larger enemies

The Ruin Guard family is mobile. They all move a lot, and they have one nightmare move: The spin. Whether it's during their spin or not, players can utilize crowd control to handle them easily. This will allow the characters to attack the enemy without worrying about getting damaged freely. Players can use the Freeze reaction or Zhongli's massive AOE petrify.

#2 Learn the attack pattern

A disabled Ruin Guard in Genshin Impact

Although these enemies can deal massive damage to the players, each of them has an attacking pattern that can easily be avoided. Other than that, players can also attack their weak points to bring them down.

For Ruin Guards, players have to hit their "eyes" twice in a short time. For Ruin Hunter, players can only bring them down when they're airborne with an exposed core. As for the Ruin Graders, players can disable them when they expose their knee-core. After attacking the knee, players have to shoot the Ruin Grader's eyes.

Note that these moves need to be executed swiftly. If players are not confident with their bow aiming ability, then they can ignore the attempt to disable these machines.

#3 Avoid Physical Damage

Characters that rely on Elemental Damage

Some enemies in Genshin Impact are vulnerable to Physical Damage. Others are highly resistant. Ruin Guard's family is an example of a high Physical Resistance enemy. Therefore, players should avoid using Physical attacks on these units. Characters that focus on Elemental Damage will do a better job in bringing these machines down.

#4 Use shields

Diona is a great shielder in Genshin Impact

Shields can go a long way in Genshin Impact. Having this support from the team will greatly help with the player's journey through Teyvat. The Domain of Chaos is no exception.

Shielding will help players stay safe from unexpected attacks, especially when the Ruin machines spin out of nowhere. Shielders, like Diona, also buffed the character's speed, allowing a swift escape from the enemy's hitbox.

#5 Don't mind the Chaos Cluster

The domain of Chaos overview

The Domain of Chaos has a Leyline disorder called "Chaos Cluster". These white circles will follow the players around and deal with Physical damage. Although the official post recommends leading these things to the enemy, it can be completely ignored.

The Chaos Cluster does Physical Damage, so it doesn't do much against enemies with high Physical Resistance. Players should try to avoid it if possible, but they can disregard its existence if there's a shielder in the team.

Earning more than 5000 points in the Twisted Realm is not necessary

Other than these tips, players should also utilize their Energy Amplifier, use food buffs, and remember not to overdo it. 5000 points for each domain is enough to clear the Event Shop, so anything more than that is unnecessary.

These challenges are also available in Co-Op, so a little reinforcement from stronger friends can go a long way in the Twisted Realm.

