The Energy Amplifier event in Genshin Impact is highly anticipated because players will obtain a free Diona. This top-tier support will surely be an amazing addition to the players' team, especially at a higher constellation.

In this event, players will be lent an Energy Amplifier, an item that will come with various buffs to assist the Traveler in the Twisted Realm. To obtain the needed items, players have to clear the available areas each time they are available.

5 tips to clear the Domain of Deceit in Genshin Impact Energy Amplifier event

To clear the domain, players have to be aware of the available monsters in the domain first. Players can refer to the image below for the list of enemies.

Domain of Deceit Monster List (Image via miHoYo)

Now that it's clear that the enemy in the domain is Geovishaps, here are some tips players can consider to finish the challenge:

#1 Utilize the Energy Amplifier

Energy Amplifier item in Genshin Impact

The Sumeru scholar lends Traveler an item that will enhance their ability inside the domain. Players should finish all their daily runs to obtain different buffs for the Energy Amplifier.

Afterward, players have to "equip" the fragments based on their needs. To fight Geovishaps, use fragments that buff shield strength.

#2 Don't stay in the AOE of High-Energy Crystal Cores

High-Energy Crystal Core leyline debuff in Genshin Impact

In the Domain of Deceit, defeated enemies will drop "High-Energy Crystal Cores." If players are too close to it, the core will explode, dealing with Geo damage in an AOE.

Steer clear of these cores. Otherwise, one can step on the debuff while protected by a shield. The core will explode with minimal impact on the players.

#3 Bring a shielder

Diona is an amazing shielder in Genshin Impact

Since the enemies are Geovishaps, it is vital to bring a shielder. When Geovishaps hit characters with a shield, they will be thrown away and be temporarily helpless. Players can utilize this small window to attack the enemy freely.

#4 Don't overdo it

Players don't have to obtain 8000 points in a single Twisted Realm challenge

To obtain all the rewards from the event, players need to accumulate 20000 points across the four Twisted Realm challenges. So players will need 5000 points in each challenge. If obtaining points higher than that is too hard, players can stick to 5000 points for easier completion.

#5 Do it in Co-Op

The Twisted Realm can be finished in Co-Op. Those having a hard time playing solo can call for reinforcements from their Genshin Impact friends. This way, obtaining the needed points should be more manageable than solo play.

