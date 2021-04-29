Genshin Impact developer, miHoYo, is continuously making attempts to increase the player's experience within the game. One of the most recent attempts was a plan to bring back the Mini Seelie event. Other than that, a story quest involving the Yuheng of the Qixing, Keqing, was also in store.

In the 4/29 Developer Discussions, players were given a teaser of things they can expect in future versions.

Here are some things players need to know.

Genshin Impact to bring back Seelie events and Keqing's appearance in upcoming quests after community's requests

Every once in a while, Developer Discussions are released for players to know what to expect in the upcoming versions. It's either a new feature or some minor adjustments. This official release is always pleasant news to hear.

Genshin Impact: Return of the Mini Seelie event

Lost Riches was an event in Genshin Impact 1.2 (Image via miHoYo)

The "Lost Riches" is an event in Genshin Impact 1.2. The event revolves around a Treasure Hoarder, Ulman. This character used to partner with a Treasure-Seeking Seelie. However, because Seelie stopped responding to him, Ulman decided to let Seelie venture with the Traveler instead.

The most notable reward from this event is the "Mini Seelie" pet. Similar to the brand new Endora from Rhodeia's Rage, Mini Seelie will follow Traveler around in an open-world adventure. Players who previously missed this event did not have a chance to obtain the little Seelie. Luckily for them, it seems that a rerun of the event is in store.

Genshin Impact: Keqing story quest

Official Art from Genshin Impact (Image via miHoYo)

A lot of players expected a Keqing story quest in Genshin Impact 1.3. Unfortunately, only Xiao and Hu Tao quests were available then. This has caused a lot of disappointment among the player base, especially from those who main Keqing.

Apparently, a Keqing story quest can also be anticipated in the Moonchase Festival. Other than Keqing, a certain character will most likely make an appearance in the festival as well.

Other features confirmed via the Developer Discussions

Hi, everyone!



Here's the latest Developers Discussion~（*＾-＾*） What new optimizations might there be this time around? Quick, let's check it out!



View the full notice here >>>https://t.co/w6qRCBL529#GenshinImpact pic.twitter.com/wEvesvoHdl — Paimon (@GenshinImpact) April 29, 2021

Other than planned future events, some other important information was also announced in the Developer Discussions. In the upcoming versions, players can expect buffs in Transformative Elemental Reactions.

Transformative Elemental Reactions are reactions that solely rely on Elemental Mastery. This means every Elemental Reaction except for Melt and Vaporize (Electro-Charged, Superconduct, Overloaded, Swirl, and Shatter). It is said that after reaching level 60, the damage caused by the Elemental Reactions will be increased.

As for Crystallize reaction, the damage absorption from the Elemental Shards will also be buffed. This is wonderful news for Geo fans.

The adjustments are currently being tested in Genshin Impact 1.6 Beta test, and the exact changes are not yet final. However, players can expect exciting changes to these reactions in the future.

