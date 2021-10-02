Where to get Silk Flowers in Genshin Impact

Silk Flower is a local specialty that only grows in a few specific parts of Liyue in Genshin Impact.

Two Genshin Impact characters require Silk Flowers to ascend fully. Both Hu Tao and Xingqiu need 168 of them, and these materials only spawn in Liyue. Genshin Impact players can find Silk Flowers in Liyue Harbor and Wangshu Inn, and two vendors sell it.

Alternatively, Genshin Impact players can use the gardening feature in the Serenitea Pot to grow more of them. This guide will go over all of how players can receive a Silk Flower via the standard methods, but won't include event-specific options.

Where to find Silk Flowers in Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact players can use the interactive map to see every Silk Flower spawn. Predictably, they only spawn in Liyue. Fortunately, that means Qiqi owners can use her passive to find the various Liyue local specialties even easier.

The two main areas for players to look for are Wangshu Inn and Liyue Harbor. It's not in the inn itself for the former area. Instead, players need to search the road leading up to it. Silk Flower spawns will be east of the inn, with some spawning north.

The western part of Liyue Harbor also has a few Silk Flowers for players to pick up. They're easily discernible by their pinkish appearance in the red flowers they surround themselves with in Genshin Impact.

Every spawn has two collectible Silk Flowers.

Farm route

The YouTube video above showcases a quick farming route to find all 38 Silk Flower locations in Genshin Impact. Players should remember that they need 168 of this material to ascend either Hu Tao or Xingqiu fully.

No weapon currently requires Silk Flowers. Likewise, no talents necessitate the player owning some.

Silk Flowers are like other plant-based materials in Genshin Impact. One only needs to walk up to it and interact with it to collect it.

Two vendors

Verr Goldet sells Silk Flowers (Image via Genshin Impact)

Genshin Impact players can purchase a Silk Flower from Verr Goldet. They can find her in the Wangshu Inn at the counter near a black and white cat. She sells a Silk Flower for 1,000 Mora, and she only has five of them to sell. Stocks replenish in three days.

One can use the nearby Teleport Waypoint to get to her quickly. Arriving at the vendor from here should take less than 30 seconds.

Ms. Bai also sells Silk Flowers (Image via Genshin Impact)

Gamers can purchase a Silk Flower for 1,000 Mora at Ms. Bai's shop. She only has five Silk Flowers available at a time, and like the previous vendor, it takes three days to restock.

Ms. Bai is in Qingce Village (directly south of the eastern Teleport Waypoint). Players can jump down from the nearby cliff and talk to her to bring up her inventory.

Gardening

A player in the planting screen (Image via Genshin Impact)

Alternatively, one can also acquire a Silk Flower via gardening. Go to the Realm Depot in the Serenitea Pot and head to "Creatures of the Realm". The Silk Flower Seed costs five Realm Currency, and players can only buy up to five of them at a time. It respawns in a week.

Genshin Impact players can plant the seeds in the Luxuriant Glebe. They can reap what they sow in two days and 22 hours. The output is two Silk Flowers per Silk Flower Seed.

