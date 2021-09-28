All Moonchase Festival Chest locations (Liyue) in Genshin Impact

Moonchase Festival is an ongoing traditional festival in Genshin Impact's Liyue. The festival is celebrated with the new event 'Moonlight Merriment' featuring Keqing and Xiangling as the main characters.

In 'Moonlight Seeker,' players need to search for Moonchase Charms and Mystmoon Chests in a specific area. Players can complete the Path of Stalwart Stone and obtain rewards, including the Luxurious Sea-Lord Claymore, by collecting all of the charms and chests.

The first part of Moonlight Seeker, 'Path of Stalwart Stone,' has 40 Mystmoon Chests in the area. This article will guide players to the location of the chests in Liyue, Genshin Impact.

All Moonchase Festival chest locations in Genshin Impact's Liyue

The Path of Stalwart is the first unlocked stage in the Moonchase Festival of Genshin Impact. To be more specific, it is located in Minlin, Liyue. Players can collect all of the Moonchase Festival chests to increase their collection progress and earn rewards.

Genshin Impact players can collect up to 40 Mystmoon Chests in Minlin, Liyue. However, before that, they need to complete the Event Quest, 'One for the Foodies, Two for the Show.' Then, they must talk to Linyang near Liyue Harbor to unlock the Moonlight Merriment gameplay.

40 Mystmoon Chests are located near Huaguang Stone Forest and north of Nantianmen. Genshin Impact fans are recommended to divide the area into two sections and search in one section first.

Gamers can find 14 Moonchase Festival chests in Huaguang Stone Forest. The Mystmoon Chest is similar to other treasure chests in Genshin Impact. Some can be claimed directly, while others are sealed, and players need to defeat enemies to unlock them.

The remaining 26 Mystmoon Chests can be found north of Nantianmen in Genshin Impact. Most of the treasure chests are on the ground or in the hills. Since the item is big and has a unique color, gamers can easily spot it in the lush green scenery of Minlin, Liyue.

If players can't find the remaining two or three chests, they can ask Linyang for the exact location. She is the person in charge of this event and is familiar with the positions of Mystmoon Chests and Moonchase Charms.

Of course, watching a walkthrough video such as the one below is also helpful in tracking any missing chests.

By collecting Moonchase Festival chests, the collection progress in Path of Stalwart Stone will increase, and rewards will be unlocked.

Genshin Impact gamers may obtain weapon ascension materials, Mora, Festive Fever, and the Luxurious Sea-Lord Claymore.

To achieve 100% collection progress, players need to collect all 40 Mystmoon Chests and 30 Moonchase Charms. These two precious items were placed in the same area of Minlin, Liyue. Genshin Impact players may find Moonchase Charms as they search for chests in Huaguang Stone Forest and Nantianmen.

