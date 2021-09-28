All 30 Moonchase charm locations in Genshin Impact: Day 1 Moonlight Merriment guide

Genshin Impact has now unveiled the Moonlight Merriment event, and players are searching Liyue for the event’s Moonchase Charms.

In one part of the Moonlight Merriment event, Moonlight Seeker, players need to gather Moonchase Charms and Mystmoon Chests to get rewards. Players may now complete the first part of Moonlight Seeker, Path of Stalwart Stone.

By collecting all the charms and chests currently available, players can complete this part of the event and earn rewards, including the Luxurious Sea-Lord claymore.

All Moonchase Charm locations in Genshin Impact's Path of Stalwart Stone

The Moonchase Festival is just getting started in Liyue Harbor. Already, Genshin Impact players can earn plenty of rewards by collecting Moonchase Charms and Mystmoon Chests.

Genshin Impact players can collect up to 30 Moonchase Charms in Path of Stalwart Stone. Gamers must first complete the Moonlight Merriment event's introductory quests, beginning with One for the Foodies, Two for the Show. When Path of Stalwart Stone is finally unlocked, players can begin their hunt for charms.

The Moonchase Charms are all located in Huaguang Stone Forest and the area east of Mt. Hulao. To find all Moonchase Charms, players can refer to the map below:

Map locations for Genshin Impact's Moonchase Charms (Image via miHoYo)

Collecting Moonchase Charms is similar to finding Oculi in Genshin Impact. Some charms are at the peaks of the Huaguang mountains, while others rest by the waters. These items may also be floating in the air, making it tricky for players to collect them.

If players don’t see a charm at one of the pinned locations, they may have to try searching at a different elevation.

As players collect more Moonchase Charms, their progress level in Path of Stalwart Stone grows higher. Players earn rewards based on their collection progress, which include event experience, Mora, weapon ascension materials, and the Luxurious Sea-Lord claymore.

Path of Stalwart Stone rewards in Genshin Impact (Image via Gaming with Abyss)

With all the Moonchase Charms gathered, players will be one step closer to fully exploring Path of Stalwart Stone. However, to get the new fish claymore, players will need to collect all the Mystmoon Chests as well, thereby reaching 100% exploration progress.

For Path of Stalwart Stone, Genshin Impact has placed all the Mystmoon Chests in the same area as the charms. Players may find plenty of these chests as they glide through the Huaguang Stone Forest area.

Edited by R. Elahi