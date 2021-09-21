Genshin Impact Anniversary events: How to participate, rewards, and release dates

Genshin Impact will soon have its one year anniversary, and new events to celebrate the occasion are inbound.

On 28 September 2021, it will be a year since the game’s global launch. To honor this anniversary, Genshin Impact will confer in-game and real-world rewards to players, mostly through contest events.

How to access all the Genshin Impact anniversary events

An Unforgettable Journey

An Unforgettable Journey is a web event that will begin on the Genshin Impact anniversary date, 28 September 2021. The event will end on 12 October 2021, just before version 2.2 is released.

In this event, players will earn rewards for watching an anniversary theater. The theater will likely be a video (or several) that recaps the main Genshin Impact events and plotlines that occurred throughout its first year.

Po0n. @Po0nify @GenshinImpact Personally, I'm looking forward to the anniversary theater. I like the story so far and reliving my experience will be great. @GenshinImpact Personally, I'm looking forward to the anniversary theater. I like the story so far and reliving my experience will be great.

Rewards should include Primogems, Mora, Mystic Enhancement Ore and Hero’s Wit. Players will also be able to exchange some rewards with their friends.

Genshin Impact will post the link to this web event when it becomes available. Players will likely find this link on their official social media accounts or community hub, HoYoLAB.

A Message in Time

Following An Unforgettable Journey, Genshin Impact will unveil another web event, A Message in Time. This event will start on 29 September 2021, the day after the anniversary, and end on 7 October 2021.

A Message in Time will be a raffle-style event. 10 percent of participants will be randomly chosen to receive a free Welkin Moon, while everyone else gets 100,000 Mora instead.

sam is going to steal your braincells @AzureSkySM also genshin is having a raffle where 10% of players get a reward that is Significantly better than the other one........ sounds familiar also genshin is having a raffle where 10% of players get a reward that is Significantly better than the other one........ sounds familiar

Participating players will create cards that celebrate Genshin Impact’s anniversary. It’s unclear how much customization will be allowed in these cards, or if they will be publicly viewed. Regardless, players who want to participate should just keep an eye out for web links on 29 September 2021.

Anniversary Congratulatory Art Repost Prize Giveaway

Another raffle event will begin just a few days before the anniversary. From 25 September till 29 September 2021, players may participate in the Anniversary Congratulatory Art Repost Prize Giveaway event.

To participate, one should share certain posts daily on Twitter and Facebook. The posts will be found on Genshin Impact’s official accounts on these two social media platforms.

なつ @nataliaczarie_ Genshin Impact is giving away iphone 13 pro max for their anniversary raffle. Not one but three! Genshin Impact is giving away iphone 13 pro max for their anniversary raffle. Not one but three!

Sharing a post should essentially count as a raffle ticket for this event. Rewards will include three iPhone 13 Pro Maxes and cash prizes.

Recording Your Anniversary Memories

Genshin Impact players can participate in the Recording Your Anniversary Memories event between 28 September 2021 and 7 October 2021. Players can access the event through Genshin Impact’s Twitter and Facebook, though its features are still unclear.

By some measures, this event will award 1,000 players with 100 Primogems.

amos bow enthusiast @kitsunsaiguu me on 28 sept with the 100 primos (plus my usual dailies) i won as one of 1000 winners out of the entire genshin playerbase for the anniversary me on 28 sept with the 100 primos (plus my usual dailies) i won as one of 1000 winners out of the entire genshin playerbase for the anniversary https://t.co/7d65cDDhMf

Let's Solve Word Puzzles

Let’s Solve Word Puzzles seems like a similar event to Recording Your Anniversary Memories. The rewards will be the same: 1,000 players will earn 100 Primogems.

Again, players will be able to access this event through Genshin Impact’s social media accounts. The event will begin right after Recording Your Anniversary Memories ends, and last between October 7-13.

The Promise of a Worldly Encounter

Four anniversary events take the name, “The Promise of a Worldly Encounter.” Genshin Impact is currently holding contests for photos, videos, and fan art. Soon, they will also host a cosplay contest.

Photo contest

"The Promise of a Worldly Encounter" Photo Submission Contest began on 1 September 2021 and will end on 11 October 2021.

Each participant may submit up to five photos by following the steps below:

Take photos of Teyvat with the in-game camera (showing the UID.) Sign in to the Genshin Impact account on the event page . Submit the images with the “Post Now” button.

Genshin Impact will announce the photo contest winners on 28 October 2021. Prizes include the following:

5 winners: Worldly Shadows (1,000 Primogems, 1 Paimon Food Theme Blind Box - Full Set)

10 winners: Worldly Pleasures (500 Primogems, 1 Trick-or-Treat Party-themed Merchandise Set - Random Character)

50 winners: Worldly Tunes (1-month subscription to Discord Nitro)

Video contest

"The Promise of a Worldly Encounter" Video Submission Contest began on 16 September 2021 and will end on 17 October 2021.

To participate, players should make an original video about the Genshin Impact Anniversary. Participants may submit up to five videos on the event page.

The videos can include any form of art: dancing, cosplay, anime music video, etc. MiHoYo also recommends that participants post the video on YouTube and use #GenshinImpactFirstAnniversary.

Results for the video contest will be announced on 16 November 2021, and winners may earn the following prizes:

5 winners: Fantastic Voyage (6,000 Primogems, 1 Apple AirPods)

10 winners: Meetings in Outrealm (2,000 Primogems, 1 Razer DeathAdder V2)

20 winners: Beloved Star (1,000 Primogems, 1 Trick-or-Treat Party-themed Merchandise Set - Random Character)

Fan art contest

"The Promise of a Worldly Encounter" Fan Art Submission Contest began on 16 September 2021 and will end on 17 October 2021.

Participants can submit their fan art of any style on HoYoLab. Once all submissions are in, players may vote on up to 20 of their favorite works, starting on 18 October 2021. Votes will be counted between October 26 and November 21, and winners will receive the following rewards sometime after 22 November 2021:

5 winners: Worldly Path (10,000 Primogems, 1 Apple iPad 10.2")

10 winners: Path of Hope (5,000 Primogems, 1 Apple AirPods)

15 winners: Promised Encounter (3,000 Primogems, 1 Trick-or-Treat Party-themed Merchandise Set - Random Character)

30 winners: A Heartfelt Place (1,000 Primogems, 1 Trick-or-Treat Party-themed Merchandise Set - Random Character)

30 winners: Beloved Star (1,000 Primogems, 1 Trick-or-Treat Party-themed Merchandise Set - Random Character)

Cosplay contest

"The Promise of a Worldly Encounter" Cosplay Submission Contest will begin on 22 September 2021 and end on 20 October 2021. Participants will submit photos of themselves in Genshin Impact cosplay and access the event through HoYoLAB.

Rewards will include Primogems, Apple AirPods, Razor DeathAdder V2, and the Fateful Gift Series Merchandise Set.

With a glorious medley of events taking place over the next few months, Genshin Impact faithful are in for a delight.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul