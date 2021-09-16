Genshin Impact Anniversary: Free 10 wishes event release date and other rewards

Later in version 2.1, Genshin Impact will give its players 10 free wishes courtesy of the Passage of Clouds and Stars event.

During this event, players must simply log in to Genshin Impact to claim their rewards. Valuable items and in-game currencies will go straight to players' inventories each time they participate in this event.

This is the second login event of its kind, and it will feature the same rewards as the first one that appeared in 1.3.

When will the login event be released in Genshin Impact?

Genshin Impact will release Passage of Clouds and Stars on September 28. The event will go on for a few weeks and end at the beginning of 2.2, which should be around October 13.

Coincidentally, the login event will begin on the same date that Genshin Impact was released in 2020. This will be the one-year anniversary of Genshin Impact, and the login event is likely meant to celebrate the occasion.

While the event is ongoing, players will get rewards on each of the first seven days that they login to Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact 2.1 login event rewards

There are a few smaller rewards included alongside the free fates in the upcoming login event. Below is the full list of rewards for each day that players login:

Day 1: 1 Intertwined Fate

Day 2: 80,000 Mora

Day 3: 2 Intertwined Fate

Day 4: 18 Mystic Enhancement Ore

Day 5: 2 Intertwined Fate

Day 6: 8 Hero’s Wit

Day 7: 5 Intertwined Fate

Players need to be Adventure Rank 5 to be eligible for these rewards. Since this is the only criteria, new players should have no problem getting their free wishes during this event.

With 10 Intertwined Fates, players will have a generous amount of free summons that they can use on Kokomi’s banner. Of course, many players will be skipping Kokomi, so they can hang on to their fates while waiting for a different event banner.

Passage of Clouds and Stars will offer some great rewards, but many still expect more from the Genshin Impact anniversary. Gacha game anniversaries tend to offer huge rewards, and leaks have put a lot of attention on the anniversary ahead of the 2.1 update.

Now, with no further anniversary news, many players believe the event alone doesn’t live up to the hype.

This must be the most laughable 1st anniversary gift (left image) for a Gacha game when you can totally flop and get weapons. If Genshin wasn't full of greed, they should have at least offered a permanent 5 star unit of your choice as anniversary reward.

lol so genshin impact 1st anniversary total rewards is just 2270 primos and 10 intertwined fates

I feel like the anniversary is kind of a let down. The only real thing saving it is that the anniversary falls around the time of the Kokomi banner so we might get another special livestream around that time properly celebrating it.

Clearly, players have had high expectations for the first Genshin Impact anniversary. As a consequence, the rewards may not live up to what players had hoped for. miHoYo has already seen some backlash, but hopefully, the Moonchase Festival helps ease the players' disappointment.

