Genshin Impact 2.2 leaks: Thoma's elemental skill, burst, combat animations, and passive talents revealed

Genshin Impact players expect Thoma to become playable soon enough, and leaks have already revealed plenty about his gameplay.

Thoma first appeared in Genshin Impact during the 2.0 update, where he played a key role in the main storyline of Inazuma. Since then, the “fixer” has become rather popular in the Genshin Impact community.

Thoma has been confirmed as a playable character, and he’ll likely debut on a 2.2 banner. For those curious about how Thoma will perform, leaks have revealed both his elemental abilities and his talents.

Leaks reveal Thoma’s gameplay in Genshin Impact

This video by the popular Genshin Impact leaker, Dimbreath, showcases all of Thoma’s combat animations and abilities. Complementing this, multiple leaks, including the trusted Honey Hunter database, have detailed exactly what Thoma’s elemental abilities will do in Genshin Impact.

Thoma’s Elemental Skill

Leaks predict that Thoma's Elemental Skill, Blazing Blessing, will be a single AoE Pyro attack that generates a Blazing Barrier shield. The shield will likely scale off of Thoma’s HP and last for 8 seconds.

The Blazing Barrier shields could be quite effective in Genshin Impact. Blazing Barriers will likely stack on top of each other for added damage absorption. Furthermore, they will absorb Pyro damage more effectively with an approximate 250% increase.

While Thoma’s shield may not impress Zhongli players, his playtesting will eventually reveal how well Blazing Barriers compares to other 4-star shielders.

Thoma’s Elemental Burst

Thoma’s Elemental Burst, Crimson Ooyoroi, may make his Blazing Barriers even more useful in Genshin Impact.

Leaks indicate that Crimson Ooyoroi will be an AoE Pyro attack that gives the active character the "Scorching Panoply" status. With this effect, normal attacks could trigger coordinated Pyro moves called Fiery Collapses and create Blazing Barriers.

Also yes, the attack waves are also triggered by other characters. https://t.co/RGpTGAQaTj pic.twitter.com/JhHg2gVDMv — Dim (@dimbreath) September 1, 2021

Crimson Ooyoroi’s Blazing Barriers will likely be lesser versions of Thoma’s Elemental Skill barriers. However, since these shields can stack, Thoma should have great shield uptime and continuously growing damage absorption.

Thoma’s passive talents

While many characters have a passive talent that helps with cooking or crafting, Thoma may lend his aid in the fishing system. His first passive talent, Free Fisher, is expected to give a 20% chance of getting a double-catch when fishing in Inazuma.

thoma and childe fishing buddies so true pic.twitter.com/HUbj0uHKCT — liz (@BAEKSY0NG) September 1, 2021

Thoma’s second passive talent, Imbricated Armor, should improve his abilities in the shield support role. If the leaks are correct, Imbricated Armor will buff the active character’s shield strength by 5 percent when a Blazing Barrier is created or stacked. This buff will last for 6 seconds.

Thanks to his latest passive talent, players who build Thoma to ascension rank 4 may have an improved sub-DPS character on their hands. The Flaming Assault talent should improve Thoma’s Fiery Collapses' damage by 1.5 percent.

Thoma is literally Pyro Xingqiu + Xinyan's shield and will remain meta for a long time, a must have in your team. #GenshinImpact pic.twitter.com/m2XGNIpmxU — Genshin Impact News (@GenshinImpactUp) September 1, 2021

Since Thoma’s shields and Burst DPS will both scale based on his HP, it’s possible that many users will build his stats similar to Zhongli. Of course, Genshin Impact players looking for the optimal Thoma build will have to wait for post-release play testing to find out for certain.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul