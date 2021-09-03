All 16 Medaka locations in Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact 2.1 has introduced fishing to the game, and players are now casting their lines for a wide variety of fish species.

One new fish in Genshin Impact is the Medaka. This fish is known for being rather energetic, and for having a flower-like pattern. This article lists the 16 known fishing spots where Genshin Impact players can find Medaka.

Disclaimer: This article only describes where to find the standard Medaka fish. There are three other variants of Medaka fish, the Glaze Medaka, Sweet Flower Medaka, and Aizen Medaka. They are not included in this guide.

Genshin Impact fishing: The locations of all 16 fishing spots with Medaka

Medaka #1

Medaka location in north Stormterror's Lair (Image via Genshin Impact)

Genshin Impact players can find Medaka fish in the lake in the northern region of Stormterror’s Lair.

Medaka #2

Medaka location in south Stormterror's Lair (Image via Genshin Impact)

Medaka fish also swim in another water body in Stormterror’s Lair. Players can try their hand fishing for Medaka in the lake to the south.

Medaka #3

Medaka location in Stormbearer Mountains (Image via Genshin Impact)

A third fishing spot for Medaka is located in the large river that flows from Stormbearer Mountains to the sea.

Medaka #4

Medaka location below Mondstadt's city (Image via Genshin Impact)

In Genshin Impact, there’s a fishing spot with Medaka in the southern area of Cider Lake. Players should look below the main city of Mondstadt to find it.

Medaka #5

Medaka location in Windrise (Image via Genshin Impact)

The last place to find Medaka in the Mondstadt area is below the Statue of Seven at Windrise. There’s a river here that flows into Falcon Coast, and Medaka swim in the fishing spot in this river.

Medaka #6

Medaka location in north Bishui Plain (Image via Genshin Impact)

The Liyue nation in Genshin Impact also has several fishing spots where players can find Medaka. The first is near the Stonehide Lawachurl among the islands in north Bishui Plain.

Medaka #7

Medaka location in the small islands of Bishui Plain (Image via Genshin Impact)

There’s another fishing spot relatively close to the former. Genshin Impact players can find Medaka fish among the small slivers of islands south of the larger islands in north Bishui Plain.

Medaka #8

Medaka location in Mt. Aocang (Image via Genshin Impact)

Further west in Liyue, Medaka swim in the fishing spot in the center of Mt. Aocang’s lake.

Medaka #9

Medaka location near Mt. Hulao (Image via Genshin Impact)

The long river in Minlin is home to one fishing spot for Medaka. Players can find this fishing spot just east of Mt. Hulao.

Medaka #10

Medaka location in Tianqiu Valley (Image via Genshin Impact)

Tianqiu Valley is another area where players can check for Medaka. Players can stand on the right side of the broken bridge to try to catch them.

Medaka #11

Medaka location north of Dihua Marsh (Image via Genshin Impact)

The area north and across the sea from Dihua Marsh holds another fishing spot for Medaka. There fishing point is at a dock here with a few hilichurls.

Medaka #12

Medaka location in Dragonspine (Image via Genshin Impact)

One fishing spot with Medaka also exists in Dragonspine. The small lake with Medaka is east of Entombed City - Outskirts.

Medaka #13

Medaka location in Nazuchi Beach (Image via Genshin Impact)

Several fishing spots in Inazuma also have Medaka for players to catch. One such place is on Nazuchi Beach, just north of the destroyed ship.

Medaka #14

Medaka location in Seirai Island (Image via Genshin Impact)

Genshin Impact players can also check Seirai Island for Medaka. More specifically, Medaka swim near the southern tip of the Fort Hiraumi region.

Medaka #15

Medaka location in west Watatsumi Island (Image via Genshin Impact)

Two fishing spots for Medaka can be found on Watatsumi Island. The first is on the east coast of the island with the Palace in a Pool domain.

Medaka #16

Medaka location in Watatsumi's inner sea (Image via Genshin Impact)

The last Medaka fishing spot is nearer to the center of Watatsumi Island, in the northern part of the island’s inner sea.

Also read: Genshin Impact: How to seal the Warding Stone in Inazuma

Follow Sportskeeda Genshin Impact for latest news, leaks, rumors and more!

Edited by Nikhil Vinod