Genshin Impact: How to seal the Warding Stone in Inazuma

Version 2.1 of Genshin Impact is now live, and there are plenty of new quests for Travelers to embark on.

One of the biggest parts of the Genshin Impact 2.1 update is the expansion of the Inazuma map. Players can now easily hop on a Waverider and sail to Seirai and Watatsumi Island.

In the new world quest called Seirai Stormchasers, the Traveler is tasked with visiting the desolate Seirai Island. Here, they will need to seal the four Warding Stones to calm the thunderstorm.

How to seal the Warding Stones in Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact Warding Stone tutorial page (Image via Genshin Impact)

Each Warding Stone puzzle has 3 poles with paper charms on them and a stack of two rocks with more charms.

To seal a Warding Stone, the number of charms on each pole must match the number of charms on the side of the stone that faces them. Players simply need to touch all poles and rotate the Warding Stone to seal it.

All four Warding Stones should be easy to find on Seirai Island. The Seirai Stormchasers quest provides accurate navigation to each Warding Stone, leading players to the four stones in a specific order.

Warding Stone solution 1

Genshin Impact's first Warding Stone puzzle (Image via CGInferno)

In the first puzzle, the three charm poles are all right next to the Warding Stone. After touching the poles, players should rotate the bottom part of the Warding Stone twice to seal it.

Warding Stone solution 2

Hidden charm pole in the second Warding Stone puzzle (Image via CGInferno)

One of the charm poles in the second Warding Stone puzzle is a little tougher to find. While two poles are next to the Warding Stone, players will need to head northeast via the phase gate to find a floating rock with the last pole.

After finding and touching the charm poles, Genshin Impact players can seal the Warding Stone by rotating the top section 3 times.

Warding Stone solution 3

Charm pole on a floating rock for the third Warding Stone puzzle (Image via CGInferno)

The third Warding Stone puzzle is perhaps the trickiest of them all. To begin sealing it, players need to use the phase gate to head south. They will end up on a floating rock where they can summon an Electrogranum. From there, they need to teleport through the air to find the three charm stones on other floating rocks. Thankfully, the poles’ locations will be pinpointed on the map.

Once the poles are ready, players should rotate the top part of the Warding Stone 3 times and the bottom part 5 times.

Warding Stone solution 4

The charm poles are easy to find in part four of the Seirai Stormchasers. They are once again all next to the Warding Stone. To seal it, players should rotate both parts of the stone twice.

With all four Warding Stones sealed, the Seirai Stormchasers questline will be almost complete. The Thunder Manifestation will be the last real challenge, and players will earn 40 Primogems and the Peculiar Pinion item for completing the quest.

