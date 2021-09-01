Genshin Impact 2.1 full patch notes: Baal banner, Watatsumi island, Enemy nerfs, and new weapons revealed

Genshin Impact 2.1 is finally here, and plenty of new additions are now available in the game.

In version 2.1 of Genshin Impact, the main story continues in Inazuma. As players finish the Archon Quests in the Electro nation, they can now explore new islands and participate in limited-time events.

Thanks to the official 2.1 patch notes, Genshin Impact players can get a full recap of all the new playable content in the game.

Patch notes detail new content in Genshin Impact 2.1

Raiden Shogun banner lineup

Raiden Shogun banner (Image via miHoYo)

With the Genshin Impact 2.1 update now live, the event banners have been rotated as per usual. Raiden Shogun headlines the first character banner in the new version. Alongside her are the featured 4-star characters, Sucrose, Xiangling, and Kujou Sara.

After Raiden Shogun's banner ends in three weeks, players can expect to see Sangonomiya Kokomi as the next banner's 5-star. However, the 4-stars to appear on that banner are still unconfirmed.

Aloy in Genshin Impact (Image via miHoYo)

Apart from the banners, Genshin Impact has added its first collaboration character, Aloy from Horizon Zero Dawn.

PlayStation users can currently claim her for free from their in-game mail. Meanwhile, players on other ports will have to wait until 2.2 to get their free 5-star character.

New weapons in Genshin Impact 2.1

Genshin Impact will introduce at least four new weapons over the course of its 2.1 version. Everlasting Moonglow and Engulfing Lightning are the two new 5-star weapons, each with its own banner.

Hello Travelers~! Today, Paimon wants to introduce you to the brand-new weapons that will be appearing in Version 2.1 Wishes and events! Come on, let's take a look~



(Examples of the following weapons based on Level 90 and Refinement Rank 1)#GenshinImpact pic.twitter.com/qFdZX2vLh6 — Genshin Impact (@GenshinImpact) August 28, 2021

Players will also earn the 4-star weapons, Luxurious Sea Lord and The Catch, from the limited-time events in this version.

Seirai and Watatsumi Island in Inazuma

Genshin Impact has expanded the Inazuma map to include Watatsumi Island and Seirai Island.

In Version 2.1, two new islands will be introduced in Inazuma, Seirai Island and Watatsumi Island. They both have different customs, let's go and discover these mysterious places together!



See Full Details >>>https://t.co/IYQ3NxvP5Y#GenshinImpact pic.twitter.com/msQQx1oUMG — Genshin Impact (@GenshinImpact) August 26, 2021

To unlock these new islands, players must be at least Adventure Rank 30. Players must complete the Archon Quest "Chapter II: Act I - The Immovable God and the Eternal Euthymia" to access these islands.

New quests in Genshin Impact 2.1

Genshin Impact players can venture into a new Archon Quest in 2.1. The story previously saw the Traveler getting involved in the growing conflict between the Raiden Shogun and the Resistance.

This story is set to continue in "Chapter II: Act III - Omnipresence Over Mortals."

Archon Quest "Chapter II: Act III - Omnipresence Over Mortals" Coming Soon



The Tri-Commission, Resistance, Vision Hunt Decree, "Musou no Hitotachi"... The Traveler has been caught up in the middle of Inazuma's conflict.



View details here:https://t.co/hlvQ5Zni48#GenshinImpact pic.twitter.com/kvTIAzEqvr — Genshin Impact (@GenshinImpact) August 30, 2021

Players can expect more quests than just the main story in Genshin Impact 2.1. Raiden Shogun and Sangonomiya Kokomi are both getting Story Quests in this update.

Raiden Shogun’s character may open up more in her quest, "Imperatrix Umbrosa Chapter: Act I - Reflections of Mortality.” Likewise, players may learn more about Kokomi in "Dracaena Somnolenta Chapter: Act I - Warriors' Dreams Like Spring Grass Renewing.”

A number of new world quests are also coming in Genshin Impact 2.1. Players can expect to find these world quests as they explore the open world:

The Moon-Bathed Deep

Divine Plant of the Depths

Solitary Sea-Beast

Seirai Stormchasers

Relics of Seirai

Reminiscence of Seirai

Neko Is a Cat

Storytelling Method

Fertilizer... Salesperson?

The Narukami Trail

Genshin Impact 2.1 events

Paimon's Sneak Peek at Version 2.1 New Events - Phase I



Hello, Travelers~ Version 2.1 is just around the corner, is everyone ready for the new exciting events? Click the picture below for a quick overview~#GenshinImpact pic.twitter.com/LGkmeKqfqp — Genshin Impact (@GenshinImpact) August 30, 2021

Hyakunin Ikki is a new event that players can participate in during Genshin Impact 2.1. In this event, Travelers can partake in a free-for-all fighting tournament where they must arrange teams of two to complete challenges. By achieving certain scores, players can earn rewards, including an event-exclusive namecard and Primogems.

Hyakunin Ikki will begin on September 2 and will last until the 13th. To participate, players must be at least Adventure Rank 30, and they must have completed the Ritou Escape Plan quest.

Take part in the free-for-all fighting tournament "Hyakunin Ikki" and obtain rewards such as the event-exclusive namecard style "Celebration: Ikki", Primogems, and more.



View details here:https://t.co/ehhGwbWmg6#GenshinImpact pic.twitter.com/6V00gbTKdf — Genshin Impact (@GenshinImpact) August 30, 2021

A more passive event is also coming later in Genshin Impact 2.1. The "Passage of Clouds and Stars" event will reward players simply for logging in to Genshin Impact. The login rewards are as follows:

Day 1: Intertwined Fate ×1

Day 2: Mora ×80,000

Day 3: Intertwined Fate ×2

Day 4: Mystic Enhancement Ore ×18

Day 5: Intertwined Fate ×2

Day 6: Hero's Wit ×8

Day 7: Intertwined Fate ×5

The event will begin on September 28 and will last until Genshin Impact version 2.2. Players only need to be Adventure Rank 5 to participate, so both old and new players should have no problem getting 10 free wishes.

During the event, Travelers can complete quests to obtain rewards such as the event-exclusive claymore, Luxurious Sea-Lord as well as its refinement materials, Crown of Insight, Primogems, recipes, and more.



View details here:https://t.co/DUh6pBlNyv#GenshinImpact pic.twitter.com/EmDNmMEbL9 — Genshin Impact (@GenshinImpact) August 30, 2021

Although Genshin Impact is currently focused on Inazuma, Liyue Harbor is getting its own event in version 2.1.

In the Moonlight Merriment event, players will undergo quests in Moonchase Tales. Moonlight Seeker and Trail of Delicacies will also provide unique challenges that offer rewards, such as the Luxurious Sea-Lord, Crowns of Insight, and Primogems.

These different challenges in Liyue all tie into the Moonchase Festival, an occasion where merchants come to Liyue Harbor and redecorate the city. Advertisements will be everywhere, and the Traveler will learn the true origins of this festival.

Fishing system

As many players are already aware, fishing is a new feature in Genshin Impact 2.1.

Version 2.1 Update Preview: Fishing Gameplay Details



Dear Travelers~ Version 2.1 will introduce the long-awaited Fishing Gameplay. Let's see how it works~



See Full Details >>>https://t.co/UQCSKuk13s#GenshinImpact pic.twitter.com/1f0P15trgN — Genshin Impact (@GenshinImpact) August 24, 2021

Evidently, the fish population has grown in Teyvat lately, and many new species are appearing in the waters. Consequently, the Fishing Association has put up a commission in the Adventurer’s Guild.

Players will learn to catch fish using bait and various rods. They can cast their lines for different species in select locations. Players may use the fish for cooking or exchange them for rewards with the Fishing Association.

To help with the new fishing system, a new pin is being added so players can mark the Fishing Points on their maps.

baal this kokomi that i think you're all losing sight of the biggest event of this update pic.twitter.com/rnM6sQ3TAQ — bee ✧ #1 genshin fishing enthusiast (@lumineist) August 31, 2021

Some “ornamental” fish will also serve as decorations in the Serenitea Pot. Players can grow and raise these fish in a unique furnishing item that’s arriving in the update.

Before fishing, players must unlock the Serenitea Pot and complete the “Exploding Population” quest.

Enemy nerfs

Genshin Impact 2.0 introduced several new enemies for players to challenge. Now, in 2.1, some of these enemies are getting nerfed.

Genshin Impact 2.1 nerfs the Nobushi and Kairagi.

Sucrose and Venti's skills likely to be more effective against them after the weight adjustments.#GenshinImpact #Genshin #Thoma #baal #kairagi pic.twitter.com/sEq6tZmFyV — Sportskeeda Genshin Impact (@GenshinImpactSK) August 30, 2021

The samurai enemy, the Nobushi, are among those getting nerfed in Genshin Impact 2.1. Soon, these enemies will no longer be able to jump backwards. Players will also have an easier time fighting them when they are drawing their swords.

The Nobushi and Kairagi are getting one other significant nerf. In Genshin Impact 2.1, these samurai will be lighter. As a result, Venti and Sucrose players may have an easier time influencing them with their Anemo abilities.

Apart from the samurai, the newest boss, the Pyro Hypostasis, is also getting some tweaks. In 2.1, the fire cube will have its core exposed for a longer duration when it uses a Pyro pillar attack.

of course they nerf the pyro hypostasis after i finish farming it like fifteen times for yoimiya https://t.co/SaWk7d0Ugn — dee ♡ (@moonlight5016) August 30, 2021

Furthermore, the Pyro Hypostasis will have a longer re-ignition skill. Attacking the Fire Seeds during this time should also be easier. When the seeds are cleared, the re-ignition skill will end quicker than in 2.0.

Finally, Genshin Impact is making one small change to another new boss, the Perpetual Mechanical Array. When it splits into Ruin Sentinels, players should have an easier time attacking them.

New enemies

Genshin Impact has added a new weekly boss, Signora, to version 2.1. Players will soon challenge Signora often for her unique drops that level up some of the characters' talents.

Signora (Image via miHoYo)

Two new normal bosses are also now present in Inazuma: the Thunder Manifestation and the Hydro Hypostasis.

The Hypostasis is an elemental creature that is often shielded in its cube. Meanwhile, the Thunder Manifestation is an elemental creature described as an "avatar of thunderous indignation."

Hydro Hypostasis (Image via miHoYo)

Apart from these new bosses, players may now find the rare Specter enemies in Inazuma. These floating creatures were created by high elemental concentration, and several of their elemental forms now exist.

New domains

hmmm their description for the tenshukaku domain and the la signora fight kinda confirms that her fight with traveler is the same kind of duel as sara and tomo/kazuha's friend 🤔🤔 https://t.co/vBOktAd2Yk — x e n ⚡ (@chumugis) August 30, 2021

After completing the new Archon Quest, players will be able to challenge the new Trounce Domain, Narukami Island: Tenshukaku. This is where Raiden Shogun lives, though this is likely where the Traveler faces off against Signora. Players should find a challenge with unique talent rewards inside this domain.

The other new domain, Palace in a Pool, is a new one-time reward domain in Watatsumi Island. Based on the description, this palace may now be filled with seawater, whereas it once flowed with quicksilver. Players will need to be Adventure Rank 38 or higher to challenge the Palace in the Pool domain.

How to install Genshin Impact 2.1

Once the maintenance is complete, players will just need to install the new game client to begin playing Genshin Impact 2.1.

Version 2.1 "Floating World Under the Moonlight" Update Notice



Dear Travelers,



Our developers will soon begin performing update maintenance. After this is complete, the game will update to a new version.



View the full notice here >>>https://t.co/3d9bdnokKS#GenshinImpact pic.twitter.com/sVR73h6sis — Genshin Impact (@GenshinImpact) August 30, 2021

To update Genshin Impact to the latest version, PC players must open the launcher with the game closed and simply click the update button.

Meanwhile, PlayStation gamers should have Genshin Impact highlighted on the home screen. They can then select OPTIONS > Check for Update.

As always, players will find 300 Primogems in their mailbox to compensate for the maintenance time. If the maintenance period takes longer than five hours, players will earn an additional 60 Primogems per hour.

Genshin Impact Maintenance Start & End time for 2.1 Update

The Raiden Shogun banner arrives after the maintenance 🔥#GenshinImpact #baal #raidenshogun #maintenance pic.twitter.com/r5WP8pSFFo — Sportskeeda Genshin Impact (@GenshinImpactSK) August 31, 2021

Maintenance ends today at 11:00 AM (UTC +8). At this point, players just have to wait a few hours to check out all the new content in Genshin Impact 2.1.

Also read: Ayato in Genshin Impact: Everything we know so far

Follow Sportskeeda Genshin Impact for latest news, leaks, rumors and more!

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh