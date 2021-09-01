Genshin Impact 2.1 full patch notes: Baal banner, Watatsumi island, Enemy nerfs, and new weapons revealed

Genshin Impact 2.1 is finally here, and plenty of new additions are now available in the game.
In version 2.1 of Genshin Impact, the main story continues in Inazuma. As players finish the Archon Quests in the Electro nation, they can now explore new islands and participate in limited-time events.
Thanks to the official 2.1 patch notes, Genshin Impact players can get a full recap of all the new playable content in the game.
Patch notes detail new content in Genshin Impact 2.1
Raiden Shogun banner lineup
With the Genshin Impact 2.1 update now live, the event banners have been rotated as per usual. Raiden Shogun headlines the first character banner in the new version. Alongside her are the featured 4-star characters, Sucrose, Xiangling, and Kujou Sara.
After Raiden Shogun's banner ends in three weeks, players can expect to see Sangonomiya Kokomi as the next banner's 5-star. However, the 4-stars to appear on that banner are still unconfirmed.
Apart from the banners, Genshin Impact has added its first collaboration character, Aloy from Horizon Zero Dawn.
PlayStation users can currently claim her for free from their in-game mail. Meanwhile, players on other ports will have to wait until 2.2 to get their free 5-star character.
New weapons in Genshin Impact 2.1
Genshin Impact will introduce at least four new weapons over the course of its 2.1 version. Everlasting Moonglow and Engulfing Lightning are the two new 5-star weapons, each with its own banner.
Players will also earn the 4-star weapons, Luxurious Sea Lord and The Catch, from the limited-time events in this version.
Seirai and Watatsumi Island in Inazuma
Genshin Impact has expanded the Inazuma map to include Watatsumi Island and Seirai Island.
To unlock these new islands, players must be at least Adventure Rank 30. Players must complete the Archon Quest "Chapter II: Act I - The Immovable God and the Eternal Euthymia" to access these islands.
New quests in Genshin Impact 2.1
Genshin Impact players can venture into a new Archon Quest in 2.1. The story previously saw the Traveler getting involved in the growing conflict between the Raiden Shogun and the Resistance.
This story is set to continue in "Chapter II: Act III - Omnipresence Over Mortals."
Players can expect more quests than just the main story in Genshin Impact 2.1. Raiden Shogun and Sangonomiya Kokomi are both getting Story Quests in this update.
Raiden Shogun’s character may open up more in her quest, "Imperatrix Umbrosa Chapter: Act I - Reflections of Mortality.” Likewise, players may learn more about Kokomi in "Dracaena Somnolenta Chapter: Act I - Warriors' Dreams Like Spring Grass Renewing.”
A number of new world quests are also coming in Genshin Impact 2.1. Players can expect to find these world quests as they explore the open world:
- The Moon-Bathed Deep
- Divine Plant of the Depths
- Solitary Sea-Beast
- Seirai Stormchasers
- Relics of Seirai
- Reminiscence of Seirai
- Neko Is a Cat
- Storytelling Method
- Fertilizer... Salesperson?
- The Narukami Trail
Genshin Impact 2.1 events
Hyakunin Ikki is a new event that players can participate in during Genshin Impact 2.1. In this event, Travelers can partake in a free-for-all fighting tournament where they must arrange teams of two to complete challenges. By achieving certain scores, players can earn rewards, including an event-exclusive namecard and Primogems.
Hyakunin Ikki will begin on September 2 and will last until the 13th. To participate, players must be at least Adventure Rank 30, and they must have completed the Ritou Escape Plan quest.
A more passive event is also coming later in Genshin Impact 2.1. The "Passage of Clouds and Stars" event will reward players simply for logging in to Genshin Impact. The login rewards are as follows:
- Day 1: Intertwined Fate ×1
- Day 2: Mora ×80,000
- Day 3: Intertwined Fate ×2
- Day 4: Mystic Enhancement Ore ×18
- Day 5: Intertwined Fate ×2
- Day 6: Hero's Wit ×8
- Day 7: Intertwined Fate ×5
The event will begin on September 28 and will last until Genshin Impact version 2.2. Players only need to be Adventure Rank 5 to participate, so both old and new players should have no problem getting 10 free wishes.
Although Genshin Impact is currently focused on Inazuma, Liyue Harbor is getting its own event in version 2.1.
In the Moonlight Merriment event, players will undergo quests in Moonchase Tales. Moonlight Seeker and Trail of Delicacies will also provide unique challenges that offer rewards, such as the Luxurious Sea-Lord, Crowns of Insight, and Primogems.
These different challenges in Liyue all tie into the Moonchase Festival, an occasion where merchants come to Liyue Harbor and redecorate the city. Advertisements will be everywhere, and the Traveler will learn the true origins of this festival.
Fishing system
As many players are already aware, fishing is a new feature in Genshin Impact 2.1.
Evidently, the fish population has grown in Teyvat lately, and many new species are appearing in the waters. Consequently, the Fishing Association has put up a commission in the Adventurer’s Guild.
Players will learn to catch fish using bait and various rods. They can cast their lines for different species in select locations. Players may use the fish for cooking or exchange them for rewards with the Fishing Association.
To help with the new fishing system, a new pin is being added so players can mark the Fishing Points on their maps.
Some “ornamental” fish will also serve as decorations in the Serenitea Pot. Players can grow and raise these fish in a unique furnishing item that’s arriving in the update.
Before fishing, players must unlock the Serenitea Pot and complete the “Exploding Population” quest.
Enemy nerfs
Genshin Impact 2.0 introduced several new enemies for players to challenge. Now, in 2.1, some of these enemies are getting nerfed.
The samurai enemy, the Nobushi, are among those getting nerfed in Genshin Impact 2.1. Soon, these enemies will no longer be able to jump backwards. Players will also have an easier time fighting them when they are drawing their swords.
The Nobushi and Kairagi are getting one other significant nerf. In Genshin Impact 2.1, these samurai will be lighter. As a result, Venti and Sucrose players may have an easier time influencing them with their Anemo abilities.
Apart from the samurai, the newest boss, the Pyro Hypostasis, is also getting some tweaks. In 2.1, the fire cube will have its core exposed for a longer duration when it uses a Pyro pillar attack.
Furthermore, the Pyro Hypostasis will have a longer re-ignition skill. Attacking the Fire Seeds during this time should also be easier. When the seeds are cleared, the re-ignition skill will end quicker than in 2.0.
Finally, Genshin Impact is making one small change to another new boss, the Perpetual Mechanical Array. When it splits into Ruin Sentinels, players should have an easier time attacking them.
New enemies
Genshin Impact has added a new weekly boss, Signora, to version 2.1. Players will soon challenge Signora often for her unique drops that level up some of the characters' talents.
Two new normal bosses are also now present in Inazuma: the Thunder Manifestation and the Hydro Hypostasis.
The Hypostasis is an elemental creature that is often shielded in its cube. Meanwhile, the Thunder Manifestation is an elemental creature described as an "avatar of thunderous indignation."
Apart from these new bosses, players may now find the rare Specter enemies in Inazuma. These floating creatures were created by high elemental concentration, and several of their elemental forms now exist.
New domains
After completing the new Archon Quest, players will be able to challenge the new Trounce Domain, Narukami Island: Tenshukaku. This is where Raiden Shogun lives, though this is likely where the Traveler faces off against Signora. Players should find a challenge with unique talent rewards inside this domain.
The other new domain, Palace in a Pool, is a new one-time reward domain in Watatsumi Island. Based on the description, this palace may now be filled with seawater, whereas it once flowed with quicksilver. Players will need to be Adventure Rank 38 or higher to challenge the Palace in the Pool domain.
How to install Genshin Impact 2.1
Once the maintenance is complete, players will just need to install the new game client to begin playing Genshin Impact 2.1.
To update Genshin Impact to the latest version, PC players must open the launcher with the game closed and simply click the update button.
Meanwhile, PlayStation gamers should have Genshin Impact highlighted on the home screen. They can then select OPTIONS > Check for Update.
As always, players will find 300 Primogems in their mailbox to compensate for the maintenance time. If the maintenance period takes longer than five hours, players will earn an additional 60 Primogems per hour.
Maintenance ends today at 11:00 AM (UTC +8). At this point, players just have to wait a few hours to check out all the new content in Genshin Impact 2.1.
