Ayato in Genshin Impact: Everything we know so far

Kamisato Ayato is a character in Genshin Impact who’s yet to make an appearance, though he’s been mentioned on several occasions.

Genshin Impact fans are pretty familiar with Kamisato Ayaka by now, and Ayato is best known for being her older brother. However, Ayato is also a significant figure in Inazuma.

Although Ayato’s model is still unreleased, players can learn more about this character by finding some small references in Genshin Impact.

Who is Kamisato Ayato in Genshin Impact?

Apart from being Ayaka’s brother, Ayato is the head of the Kamisato Clan and fills the role of Yashiro Commissioner. Organizing events and managing shrines fall under the Yashiro Commission’s responsibilities, so both siblings do plenty of work in that department.

Yashiro Commission headquarters at Kamisato Estate (Image via miHoYo)

Ayato and Ayaka’s parents died when they were young, so they both have worked hard since then to lead the Kamisato Clan. While Ayaka is easily recognized as the figurehead of the family, Ayato prefers to stay out of the public eye. Ayato is also known to be a very busy character, always tied down by government work.

Though Ayato isn’t seen much in Inazuma, those who know him have appreciated his history of kindness. A guard in the Yashiro Commission, Hirotatsu, has said he continues to help the commission because of Ayato’s generosity toward him.

More of Ayato’s personality is revealed in a bulletin board message in Inazuma City. Evidently, though Ayato appears young, he is determined and mature in comparison to Ayaka.

genshin// WAIT THIS IS MY FIRST TIME SEEING THIS. MORE AYATO CRUMBS LET'S GOOOOOOO pic.twitter.com/E7EnljjBEA — mrs wing richter (@biishounens) August 27, 2021

Nevertheless, Ayato may also have a playful side. Hiratsuka, a worker for Yae Publishing House, has mentioned that Ayato makes Thoma nervous because he is always getting him to eat strange foods.

Hiratsuka speaks about Ayato (Image via Genshin Impact)

It’s unknown if Ayato will ever be a playable character in Genshin Impact. He’s certainly important enough to be speculated upon as a future banner character, but regardless, players are still without a character model to reference.

If Ayato does become playable in a future patch, he’ll likely wield either a sword or polearm. An NPC in the Komore Teahouse, Nobumori, has said Ayato is proficient with both these weapons. Nobumori even dueled with Ayato once and handed him his Vision after being defeated.

Nobumori speaks about Ayato (Image via Genshin Impact)

Voice line references to Ayato in Genshin Impact

On their profile pages, both Ayaka and Sayu have voice lines about Kamisato Ayato. Both of them have the same depiction of Ayato, that he’s a very busy individual.

According to Ayaka, her brother always has a full schedule and different places he needs to be. Though she tries to take some of the weight off his shoulders, he’s still subject to constant pressure. The constant work has taken a toll on Ayato, and Ayaka clearly worries for him.

Ayaka's voice line about Ayato (Image via Genshin Impact)

Sayu, on the other hand, doesn’t exactly sympathize with Ayato’s schedule. The ninja has overheard shrine maidens talk about Ayato, and according to them, he’s very important, and very busy. Sayu, who’s known for taking naps, doesn’t understand why Ayato can’t avoid the work entirely.

Sayu's voice line about Ayato (Image via Febry Coeg)

Regarding Sayu, Ayato’s best ability may be that he can find the ninja in no time at all. Sayu excels at running from the general public whenever she needs to, but Ayato can find her no matter how well she hides.

How Ayato manages to locate Sayu while being bogged down with work is surely a mystery in Genshin Impact. The Yashiro Commissioner may be a more relevant character later on, so players may learn this and much more about Kamisato Ayato.

Note: The article reflects the views of the writer.

