Genshin Impact ascension materials for Kujou Sara: Ashen heart, Dendrobium, Storm Beads, and more

Kujou Sara is the newest 4-star character in Genshin Impact, and players are currently farming for materials to build her.

To build Sara in Genshin Impact, players need to challenge various boss fights and explore the open world for specific materials. Players will have to spend quite some time in Inazuma to collect most of her items.

This article covers all the items needed to ascend Kujou Sara, along with all of her talent materials.

Items to farm for Kujou Sara in Genshin Impact

Fly Like the Wind, Strike Like Lightning



Leader of the Tenryou Commission's forces. A charismatic woman who acts as swiftly as a storm wind and always honors her word.



The materials needed to ascend Kujou Sara in Genshin Impact are listed below:

Mora

Vajrada Amethyst

Dendrobium

Hilichurl masks

Storm Beads

Some of these materials are rather easy to obtain in the game. Nevertheless, farming all the necessary materials to fully ascend Sara may take quite a while. Players who are intent on building her fast should start gathering materials as soon as they can.

Kujou Sara Ascension Materials

Genshin Impact players need to collect the following items to ascend Kujou Sara at each level:

Level 20

20,000 Mora

1 Vajrada Amethyst Sliver

3 Dendrobiums

3 Damaged Masks

Level 40

40,000 Mora

3 Vajrada Amethyst Fragment

10 Dendrobiums

15 Damaged Masks

2 Storm Beads

Level 50

60,000 Mora

6 Vajrada Amethyst Fragment

20 Dendrobiums

12 Stained Masks

4 Storm Beads

Level 60

80,000 Mora

3 Vajrada Amethyst Chunk

30 Dendrobiums

18 Stained Masks

8 Storm Beads

Level 70

100,000 Mora

6 Vajrada Amethyst Chunk

45 Dendrobiums

12 Ominous Masks

12 Storm Beads

Level 80

120,000 Mora

6 Vajrada Amethyst Gemstone

60 Dendrobiums

24 Ominous Masks

20 Storm Beads

Most of Sara’s ascension materials were already in Genshin Impact before the 2.1 update. Storm Beads, however, are a new addition in 2.1. Players must defeat the Thunder Manifestation on Seirai Island to farm this unique drop.

Dendrobiums are the only other material that takes some work to collect. This Inazuma specialty only grows on Kannazuka and Yashiori Island.

To find the exact locations of Dendrobiums, players can refer to the interactive map below:

Kujou Sara’s talent materials

Kujou Sara’s talents level up with Elegance books. Players can only farm these items in the Violet Court domain on Tuesdays, Fridays and Sundays.

Furthermore, to raise Sara’s talents to level 7 and beyond, players need to farm Ashen Hearts. These items are a unique drop from the new La Signora weekly boss.

Since players can only farm Ashen Hearts once a week, it may take some time before they can fully level Sara’s talents. Players who have saved their Dream Solvents may have an easier time doing this, as they can use the material to trade other La Signora drops for Ashen Hearts.

