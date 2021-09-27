All 40 Mystmoon Chest locations in Genshin Impact: Nantianmen region guide

Genshin Impact recently released a 'Moonlight Merriment' event with rewards more significant than its usual 420 Primogems per event.

In the new event, players will accompany Keqing and Xiangling for an investigation regarding a Stove God. However, the main attraction here is how the gameplay includes a treasure hunt in the open world.

Gamers will search for Mystmoon Chest and Moonchase Charms around a specific area marked on the map. One thing that motivates Genshin Impact fans to collect all the chests is that each Mystmoon Chest will give out 5 Primogems. Thus, by gathering all 40 Mystmoon Chests from Nantianmen, players will receive a total of 200 Primogems.

Genshin Impact: All Mystmoon Chests locations

Moonlight Seeker is divided into three phases (Image via Genshin Impact)

On the first day of the Moonlight Merriment event, you can locate 40 Mystmoon Chests in Nantianmen, Genshin Impact.

Currently, the treasure hunting game, or officially called 'Moonlight Seeker,' has three phases. The first stage is the Path of Stalwart Stone, where all Mystmoon Chests and Moonchase Charms are placed in Nantianmen, Liyue. The other two stages: Path of Gentle Breezes and Path of Austere Frost, are still locked and only available after a few days.

Location 1 (Huaguang Stone Forest)

The first area of Mystmoon Chest in Nantianmen (Image via Interactive Map)

Mystmoon Chests in Huaguang Stone Forest (Image via Genshin Impact)

There are currently many Mystmoon Chests added to Genshin Impact, and it is wise to divide the entire area into different sections. Then, you can focus on collecting the chests in one place first.

The first part can be the Huaguang Stone Forest. From the image above, there are 14 Mystmoon Chests. Some of them are on top of the hill, while some are on the ground. Beware that few chests may be sealed, and you must defeat the spawned enemies to unlock the chest.

Location 2 (Qingyun Peak)

The second part of the Mystmoon Chest in Nantianmen (Image via Interactive Map)

Mystmoon Chests in Qingyun Peak (Image via Genshin Impact)

The second part of Mystmoon Chests can be found near Qingyun Peak. There are 15 chests in this area, and most of them are near bodies of water. It is recommended to deploy any shield character so the enemies can't trigger any elemental reaction when your character is wet.

Location 3 (North of Nantianmen)

The third part of Mystmoon Chests in Nantianmen (Image via Interactive Map)

Mystmoon Chests near Nantianmen (Image via Genshin Impact)

The last part is the bottom area near Nantianmen. The remaining 11 Mystmoon Chests can be seen scattered at this location. Most of the treasure chests in this spot are sealed, and you need to clear the enemies around it first.

Ask Linyang for the location

Ask Linyang for the remaining location of the chests and charms (Image via Genshin Impact)

Location of Linyang on the map (Image via Genshin Impact)

Aside from depending on the Interactive Map, you can also ask Linyang for the Mystmoon Chests' location. She is located southeast of Waypoint in Liyue Harbor.

However, note that she will not reveal all of the locations. Instead, she will show only a few of the chests and charms that you still have not collected yet. In addition, you can ask her once per day. Therefore, it is recommended to make requests for Linyang as a last resort.

Genshin Impact players can check their exploration progress on the event page. Once the progress bar is complete, they will obtain a lot of rewards besides Primogems. For example, the weapon ascension materials, Mora, Festive Fever, and most importantly, the new 4-star claymore 'Luxurious Sea-Lord.'

