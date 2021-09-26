All 10 Liyue Shrine of Depth locations in Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact players can collect ten Liyue Shrine of Depths keys to open the relevant shrines.

Coincidentally, there are precisely ten Liyue Shrines of Depth. The rewards are bountiful, primarily since Genshin Impact players can collect 40 Primogems per Luxurious Chest. Keys from Mondstadt and Inazuma will not work in Liyue locations.

Most of the Liyue Shrines of Depth are located in the northern half of Liyue. This article will provide a map alongside some pictures to help guide players to these locations. Gamers can use any Liyue key at any Liyue Shrine of Depth.

Explore these Liyue Shrines of Depth locations in Genshin Impact

A map of all 10 Liyue Shrine of Depth locations (Image via Genshin Impact)

10) South of the Domain of the Wayward Path

The first shrine's location (Image via Genshin Impact)

This Shrine of Depth location might be tricky to spot for some players. It's underground where some Geo Crystalflies are. There is an opening further south of this location that players can enter to find this Shrine of Depth.

A Cryo Abyss Mage lurks here, but Genshin Impact players should have no issue otherwise.

9) Southernmost island of the Guyun Stone Forest

Another Shrine of Depth (Image via Genshin Impact)

Genshin Impact players can find the next Liyue Shrine of Depth on the southernmost island of the Guyun Stone Forest. It's a fair distance away from land, so Genshin Impact players can use Kaeya to form an ice bridge to the island.

8) Northwest of Dunyu Ruins

The enemies here aren't too dangerous (Image via Genshin Impact)

Genshin Impact players can use the Teleport Waypoint west of this Shrine of Depth and climb up the mountain. They should spot this Liyue Shrine of Depth further east, surrounded by a few Geovishap Hatchlings.

7) Northeast of Nantianmen

This Liyue Shrine of Depth is easy to spot (Image via Genshin Impact)

Using either nearby Teleport Waypoint will suffice, but the one directly south of the Statue of the Seven is faster. Genshin Impact players who use this one can glide downward and find the Liyue Shrine of Depth effortlessly.

6) West of Mt. Aocang

Another accessible Liyue Shrine of Depth to find (Image via Genshin Impact)

There is nothing special about finding this Liyue Shrine of Depth. It's west of Mt. Aocang and north of Qingyun Peak, with a Teleport Waypoint nearby.

5) Southeast of the Clear Pool and Mountain Cavern

Another underground Liyue Shrine of Depth (Image via Genshin Impact)

This Liyue Shrine of Depth is confidential, so Genshin Impact players should make a note of that. There are several massive entrances to this Shrine of Depth to approach it in several ways.

4) Northeast of the Clear Pool and Mountain Cavern

There is a Teleport Waypoint nearby (Image via Genshin Impact)

Genshin Impact players should take the Teleport Waypoint directly north of this Liyue Shrine of Depth. There are no obstacles to overcome here.

3) Northwestern part of Wuwang Hill

This Liyue Shrine of Depth is near a waterfall (Image via Genshin Impact)

There are a few Hydro Slimes nearby, but it's nothing that will stop adamant players from accessing this Liyue Shrine of Depth. Going from the domain east of this location should suffice.

2) East of Stone Gate

Another Liyue Shrine of Depth (Image via Genshin Impact)

Players won't have any issues spotting this Liyue Shrine of Depth. There aren't any enemies or obstacles to impede the player from finding it.

1) West of the Entombed City Outskirts

The final Liyue Shrine of Depth (Image via Genshin Impact)

This Liyue Shrine of Depth is near Dragonspine, but players won't have to worry about its environmental damage. There are a few enemies scattered about, but players can easily avoid them.

Edited by Srijan Sen