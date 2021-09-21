All 16 locations to find Inazuma Viewpoints in Genshin Impact 2.1

With the new islands in Genshin Impact 2.1, there are now 16 Viewpoints for players to find in Inazuma.

Genshin Impact Viewpoints are features that, when found, take a picture that adds to the Geography Archive. In the Archive, players can read more about each Viewpoint’s lore and look back on the picture from that location. This article serves to help Genshin Impact players find all the Viewpoints in Inazuma as of version 2.1.

Inazuma Viewpoint locations in Genshin Impact

1) Ritou

Viewpoint location in Ritou (Image via Genshin Impact)

Genshin Impact players can find the first Viewpoint in Inazuma as soon as they reach the nation. Players take their first step in Inazuma at the western teleport waypoint in Ritou, and there’s a Viewpoint right next to it.

2) Grand Narukami Shrine

Viewpoint location in Grand Narukami Shrine (Image via Genshin Impact)

When players first reach the Grand Narukami Shrine along their journey through Inazuma, they may notice a Viewpoint right next to the shrine’s teleport waypoint.

3) Chinju Forest

Viewpoint location in Chinju Forest (Image via Genshin Impact)

Genshin Impact players can find a Viewpoint next to the shallow river in Chinju Forest. Like many other Viewpoints, this one is also right next to a teleport waypoint.

4) South Byakko Plain

Viewpoint location outside Inazuma City (Image via Genshin Impact)

There’s one Viewpoint just outside Inazuma City. Players can find this one next to the teleport waypoint between the city and Byakko Plain.

5) Inazuma City

Viewpoint location in Inazuma City (Image via Genshin Impact)

The Viewpoint inside Inazuma City is near the southern teleport waypoint. This one is on top of the Tenshukaku Gate, so players will have to do a bit of climbing to reach it.

6) South Kujou Encampment

Viewpoint location by the waypoint in the Kujou Encampment (Image via Genshin Impact)

In the Kannazuka region, Genshin Impact players can find two Viewpoints in the Kujou Encampment. One of them is right next to the teleport waypoint outside the southern gate.

7) North Kujou Encampment

Viewpoint location by the north gate of the Kujou Encampment (Image via Genshin Impact)

The second Viewpoint in the Kujou Encampment is near some guards by the camp’s northern gate.

8) Nazuchi Beach

Viewpoint location in Nazuchi Beach (Image via Genshin Impact)

The Nazuchi Beach area in Yashiori Island is home to one Viewpoint. Genshin Impact players can find it on the northern coast.

9) Musoujin Gorge

Viewpoint location in Musoujin Gorge (Image via Genshin Impact)

There’s one Viewpoint in the perilous Musoujin Gorge area. Northeast of the Statue of the Seven, this Viewpoint is located on the broken bridge over the water.

10) Higi Village

Viewpoint location in Higi Village (Image via Genshin Impact)

Genshin Impact features one Viewpoint next to the big tree in Higi Village. There are some Nobushi and one Kairagi in the area, so players will likely have to fight these enemies to capture this Viewpoint.

11) East Bourou Village

Viewpoint location by the waypoint east of Bourou Village (Image via Genshin Impact)

Genshin Impact 2.1 added six new Viewpoints on Seirai and Watatsumi Island. In the latter region, players can find several Viewpoints near Bourou Village.

One of them is further east of the village, near the teleport waypoint. From the teleporter, players can jump off the cliff to the west to find the Viewpoint below.

12) North Bourou Village

Viewpoint location north of Bourou Village (Image via Genshin Impact)

Another Viewpoint sits north of the village. Genshin Impact players should start at the teleport waypoint in the center of Sangonomiya Shrine and glide southeast to get here.

13) Bourou Village

Viewpoint location in Bourou Village (Image via Genshin Impact)

Inside Borou Village, players can find a Viewpoint near the NPCs, Momoko and Kiyoko. Players can easily navigate here by gliding from the teleport waypoint in the south.

14) Seiraimaru

Viewpoint location in Seiraimaru (Image via Genshin Impact)

Genshin Impact players can find three Viewpoints on the desolate Seirai Island. On the small island west of Seiraimaru, there’s a Viewpoint surrounded by some enemies, including a Thunderhelm Lawachurl.

15) Northeast Koseki Village

Viewpoint location northeast of Koseki Village (Image via Genshin Impact)

There are two Viewpoints in the Koseki Village area. Genshin Impact players can find one of them just off the northeast coast of the region.

16) East Koseki Village

Viewpoint location in east Koseki Village (Image via Genshin Impact)

The last Viewpoint in Inazuma is along the thin trail in the Koseki Village area. Players can easily find this one by heading north from the Statue of the Seven.

