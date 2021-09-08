Genshin Impact: Watatsumi island cube puzzle guide to getting Precious Chest

Genshin Impact introduced plenty of new puzzles in version 2.1, but perhaps one of the most challenging is the 9 cube puzzle on Watatsumi Island.

The 9 cube puzzle is rather complex compared to others in Genshin Impact. The rules are strict, and players need to use logical reasoning and arithmetic to solve it.

Furthermore, they can solve this puzzle up to three times. Users can earn two Exquisite Chests for finding the first two solutions and a Precious Chest for solving it one last time.

How to solve the 9 cube puzzle in Genshin Impact

In Genshin Impact, the 9 cube puzzle is in the Bourou Village region of Watatsumi Island. Gamers can easily navigate here by heading just north of the southeastern teleport waypoint in Watatsumi.

The 9 cube puzzle location (Image via Genshin Impact)

The 9 cube puzzle is a 3x3 grid of rotating cubes. The direction each cube faces represents a number from 1-9, and the one missing cube is always 9.

The cardinal direction of the cube’s light represents the following numbers:

North: 1 or 5

East: 2 or 6

South: 3 or 7

West: 4 or 8

Some cubes can be rotated, while others cannot. To solve the 9 cube puzzle, each row and column in the 3x3 must add to 15.

The 9 cube puzzle instructions (Image via Genshin Impact)

With the missing cube’s value of 9 and the values of the non-rotatable cubes, players have enough clues to use logic and solve the puzzle. It may help them to use a pen and paper to keep track of the cubes’ values.

For those who want to cut the hassle, the solutions to the three 9 cube puzzles are described below.

Solution 1

Gamersvshould hit the central cube three times, the top-left cube once, the bottom-middle cube three times, and the bottom-right cube twice. Considering north as the upward direction, this should be the first solution to Genshin Impact’s 9 cube puzzle.

First 9 cube puzzle solution in Genshin Impact (Image via Sportskeeda)

Solution 2

After solving the 9 cube puzzle once, users can teleport away from the puzzle, then head back to solve it again.

For the second puzzle, they should hit the central cube twice, the top-left cube three times, the bottom-middle cube twice, and the middle-right cube once.

Second 9 cube puzzle solution in Genshin Impact (Image via Sportskeeda)

Solution 3

For the third and final challenge, Genshin Impact players can focus only on the puzzle’s corners. They should hit the top-left cube twice, the top-right cube thrice, the bottom-left cube three times, and the bottom-right cube once.

Third 9 cube puzzle solution in Genshin Impact (Image via Sportskeeda)

Upon solving the 9 cube puzzle for the third time, a Precious Chest will spawn and give players rewards, including 10 Primogems.

