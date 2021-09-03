Genshin Impact Amakumo Peak puzzle guide: How to solve pressure plate and underwater puzzle at Amakumo

Genshin Impact 2.1 introduced many new puzzles to Inazuma, and the one at Amakumo peak is among the most rewarding.

At Amakumo Peak, there is a pressure plate puzzle that drains the nearby water when solved. After solving the puzzle, players have access to a vast underground area.

There are plenty of Seelies and chests underground, so players should make sure to explore these corridors for the free Primogems and level-up materials.

How to solve the puzzle at Amakumo Peak in Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact players can find the Amakumo Peak puzzle at the center of Seirai Island, below the Thunder Manifestation. Players should start at the nearby teleport waypoint and glide down just south of the boss.

Amakumo Peak puzzle location (Image via Genshin Impact)

There are several groups of pressure plates in the area, but only one is an interactable puzzle. The puzzle is a 3x3 of pressure plates, with a vague hint on a nearby stone tablet. Characters can stand on any plate to light it up. They can stand on it again to deactivate it.

To solve the Amakumo Peak puzzle, players should light up the center tile as well as the top-left, top-right, and bottom-right corners. Players can refer to the image below if needed (the red dots indicate the tiles that should be lit):

Amakumo Peak puzzle solution (Image via Sportskeeda)

After solving the puzzle, the cube mechanism next to it will unlock. Players can activate this mechanism to trigger a short cutscene and drain the water.

Exploring underwater at Amakumo Peak

Once the water is drained, players can explore the underground area. This maze-like place in Genshin Impact is home to several valuable chests, which means free rewards are inbound for players who explore here.

There are red, yellow, and blue cube mechanisms underground. Activating one of them will open or close the doors of the corresponding color. There are a good handful of doors, and navigation can get confusing since there are several staircases leading to different floors.

Amakumo Peak underwater maze mechanisms (Image via Genshin Impact)

Players should follow the blue Seelies in the underground area, as they will all lead to chests. The last Seelie takes players to a Luxurious Chest and Electroculus on the top floor.

Here, there is one final mechanism that lets players go to the bottom of the cave. When players activate this, they will earn the Great Amakumo Peak achievement alongside 5 Primogems.

Great Amakumo Peak achievement (Image via Genshin Impact)

After reaching the top of the underwater area, the same Seelie will fly to the bottom of the cave. Players who follow it down will find a Common Chest, a Precious Chest, and another Luxurious Chest.

The adventure resulting from the Amakumo Peak puzzle is deceptively large. Players might want to set aside some free time before exploring the deep underwater area.

Regardless, the exploration here is rather unique, and the free rewards and Primogems are well worth the time it takes to collect them.

