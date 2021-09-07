Genshin Impact: How to solve Seiraimaru Shipwreck puzzle to find Rust-worn and Intact keys

Genshin Impact added Seirai Island to Inazuma in the recent 2.1 update, and players can find plenty of treasure chests in the island’s Seiraimaru shipwreck.

Genshin Impact players need to solve a puzzle before entering the Seiramaru boat. Once inside, a handful of more puzzles await them. Players can find plenty of free rewards inside the ship, and exploring here will help them find the vast underground area of Seiraimaru.

How to navigate through the Seiraimaru Shipwreck in Genshin Impact

On top of the Seiraimaru boat, there is a locked Exquisite Chest next to four spinning wheels, each with a sword and halberd molded into the design. The tattered notes nearby give a good hint on how to solve this puzzle.

Players simply need to spin the wheels so the weapons all point at each other.

First spinning wheel puzzle in Seiraimaru (Image via Genshin Impact)

Solving the spinning wheel puzzle unlocks the chest and opens an entrance into the ship.

Just past the entrance, a Seelie will lead players through a barrier immediately near a common chest. To get this chest, players should summon an Electrograna right before they enter the ship. Opening this chest grants players the Rust-Worn Key.

Rust-Worn Key location (Image via TakaGG)

The same Seelie will continue through the Seiraimaru ship, eventually leading players to a door that can be opened only with the Rust-Worn Key. Another spinning wheel puzzle is just behind that door, and the solution is the same as the first. Players just need to rotate the wheels so the weapons point at one another.

After following the Seelie a little longer, it will descend below the main hall of the Seiraimaru ship. There’s also a memory puzzle in the main hall. To solve it, players should light up a tile, then light up another tile with a matching symbol. Doing this for all tiles unlocks a Precious Chest and opens up a hole in the floor so players can follow the Seelie.

First memory puzzle in Seiraimaru (Image via Genshin Impact)

There’s another memory puzzle below the main hall. Again, players should light up the tiles based on their symbols. This puzzle unlocks another Precious Chest, but there’s another chest in the room that helps players complete the Seiraimaru shipwreck adventure.

Second memory puzzle in Seiraimaru (Image via Genshin Impact)

Hidden in a small hole in the floor is a Common Chest. Opening this chest gives players the Intact Key. This key unlocks the door in the room, guiding players to one last spinning wheel puzzle. After solving this puzzle, Genshin Impact players will get a Luxurious Chest and the Davy Jones’ Locker achievement.

Intact Key location (Image via TakaGG)

With this chest unlocked, the Seiraimaru shipwreck is fully explored. Players can follow the Seelie upward to leave the ship. Alternatively, they can leave the room below the main hall through the hole in the wall to find an underground area.

More puzzles and chests can be found underground, so players should make sure to explore there when they get the chance.

