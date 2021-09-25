The new update of Genshin impact version 2.1 brought the Electro Archon, Raiden Shogun, and Sangonomiya Kokomi, the latest playable character in Genshin Impact. The Divine Priestess of Watatsumi Island is a 5-star Hydro unit that deals damage while healing nearby characters based on her max HP.

Kokomi is a catalyst user that can be built as a support/healer. In addition, gamers can also do a Sub-DPS, or main DPS build. However, it's worth noting that using Kokomi as the main DPS is not the most optimal option. Because Kokomi can fit several roles, each one needs a different weapon to work effectively. Here are the top 5 weapons for Kokomi in Genshin Impact.

Kokomi can fit several roles in Genshin Impact

Sangonomiya Kokomi in her Genshin Impact teaser (Image via miHoYo)

Genshin impact players need to keep in mind that Kokomi's base crit rate is -100%. While this doesn't mean Kokomi can't crit, players should refrain from building critical rate on Kokomi. Crit build will not be better than the normal Kokomi build.

5) Thrilling Tales of Dragon Slayers

Thrilling Tales of Dragon Slayers (Image via Genshin Impact)

Despite the low base attack, Thrilling Tales of Dragon Slayers is one of the best weapons for Kokomi. Not only that it gives HP% as substat, but at refinement rank five, switching characters will give the swapped character a 48% increased attack for 10 seconds. This is perfect for a support build.

4) Wine and Song

Wine and Song (Image via Genshin Impact)

This four-star weapon decreases stamina consumption of sprint by 14% when enemies are hit by a normal attack. Additionally, sprinting will increase attack by 20% for five seconds.

However, the passive is not the weapon's best feature. Instead, Wine and Song is great for Sub-DPS Kokomi because of its substat. Sangonomiya Kokomi has horrible energy production, so additional energy recharge will come in handy.

3) Skyward Atlas

Skyward Atlas (Image via Genshin Impact)

Skyward Atlas is a relatively niche choice for Kokomi. This weapon is only suitable for the main DPS build. As the main DPS, Kokomi would need attack more than HP. This is why Skyward Atlas is perfect for those without Everlasting Moonglow. However, players should remember that the main DPS is not the best role for Kokomi.

2) Prototype Amber

Prototype Amber (Image via Genshin Impact)

Prototype Amber is the best F2P weapon for Kokomi. This catalyst is obtainable by forging, so players can also push for refinement rank five. Not only the HP% substat, but Prototype Amber is also perfect because of its passive. The passive helps with Kokomi's energy issue, where it regenerates six energy and six percent HP every two seconds for six seconds.

1) Everlasting Moonglow

Everlasting Moonglow (Image via Genshin Impact)

Everlasting Moonglow is the best option for Kokomi. This weapon has HP% as its substat, boosts her healing bonus, and increases her normal attack damage based on her max HP. Furthermore, Everlasting Moonglow also regenerates energy after Kokomi uses her Elemental Burst.

This weapon is designed explicitly for Kokomi. It boosts her most important stat, HP, increases her healing ability, and most importantly, helps with Kokomi's energy issue. Everlasting Moonglow is the best option for every Kokomi build.

