Yanfei was introduced in Genshin Impact 1.5. Yanfei works as a legal advisor in Liyue. Her father is an Adeptus, while her mother is a human. After she grew up, they went on an adventure and left her with Madam Ping.

Yanfei is quite similar to Ningguang in terms of playstyle, but Yanfei's attacks are much smoother. Even so, Yanfei's damage is a little below Ningguang's. It's understandable because she’s a Pyro character and needs Elemental Reactions to maximize her damage.

Best F2P build for Yanfei in Genshin Impact with Crimson Witch of Flames artifact set

Yanfei in Genshin Impact demo (Image via miHoYo)

When building Yanfei, players should understand that she’s a main DPS and can’t perfectly fit in other roles. It's simply because Yanfei's main source of damage comes from her Normal and Charged attacks.

The best main stats to use on her artifacts are ATK% on Timepiece, Pyro Dmg% on Cup, and Crit Rate or Dmg on Headpiece.

Her first Constellation will help her a lot, since she focuses mainly on charge attacks to deal damage. Her fourth Constellation will increase her survivability by giving her a shield every time Yanfei uses her Burst. Finally, her sixth Constellation will increase her DPS potential by giving her an additional Scarlet Seal to maximize her Charged attack.

Yanfei Best Build: Best weapon

Yanfei is a Pyro character in Genshin Impact (Image via miHoYo)

Yanfei will need weapons that suit her needs as a Pyro unit. Here are some weapons that players can opt to use.

Mappa Mare

Fortunately for F2P players, Yanfei can function well with Mappa Mare. This forgeable weapon helps Yanfei increase her Elemental Damage and Reaction Damage.

The Widsith

The Sub stats on The Widsith is Crit Dmg, which is always a nice stat to have. Other than that, Yanfei will also benefit from all three versions of Widsith's passive.

Eye of Perception

Eye of Perception is not recommended as much as Mappa Mare and The Widsith for Yanfei. It has a nice Atk% Sub stat, but the passive's damage is Physical Damage, which means it will only be a small DPS increase.

While these three are weapons that works on Yanfei, here are some that are not recommended:

Sacrificial Fragments

Yanfei's skill helps a lot in adding to her damage output. However, it has a low cooldown of nine seconds. So Sacrificial Fragments won't massively increase Yanfei's performance, even when accounting Elemental Reactions.

Favonius Codex

Yanfei has a little problem with her Energy regeneration. Her Skill generates a decent amount of energy, but her Burst needs 80 Energy to be used.

However, this does not make Favonius Codex a good choice for Yanfei. The weapon's low Base Attack causes a huge DPS loss for Yanfei, even though she'll be able to Burst more often.

Other than those weapons, players can also use these less F2P-friendly choices for Yanfei:

Lost Prayer to the Sacred Winds Memory of Dust Skyward Atlas Solar Pearl

Other alternative builds

Yanfei using her Elemental Burst in Genshin Impact (Image via miHoYo)

Lavawalker

If players choose to play Yanfei without any Elemental Reactions. Lavawalker is a viable set, as it increases her damage by 35% against enemies affected by Pyro.

Wanderer's Troupe

Yanfei uses a Catalyst, and her main source of damage comes from her Charge attacks. She’s also a Pyro user who can rely on Melt reaction to maximize her damage.

Wanderer’s Troupe boosts Yanfei's Elemental Mastery to increase her Melt damage. Plus, it increases her Charged attacks' damage by 35%.

Retracing Bolide

While protected by a shield, Yanfei’s damage and Shield Strength is increased. It's a viable choice for Yanfei especially on her fourth Constellation. Retracting Bolide on Yanfei has a huge potential if players can maintain a 100% shield uptime with her.

