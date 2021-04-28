Yanfei is a brand new Pyro character in Genshin Impact 1.5. This legal advisor from Liyue is a 4-star catalyst user and can currently be obtained from Zhongli's rerun banner.

"I have had many dealings with Yanfei in legal affairs, and I must give her credit for helping me uncover quite a number of flaws in our system." — Ningguang



Yanfei ‧ Wise Innocence

Liyue Harbor's famed legal adviser

Vision: Pyro

Unlike the typical Adeptus, Yanfei does not sign any contract with Rex Lapis. This is mainly because the character was born in an era of peace. Nevertheless, even though Yanfei does not have a formal agreement with the Geo Archon, she still plays a significant role in the prosperity of Liyue.

Ascension materials for Yanfei in Genshin Impact 1.5

To develop Yanfei, here are some items that players need to farm:

#1 Agnitus Agate Sliver, Fragments, Chunks, Gemstones, and Juvenile Jade

Yanfei ascension materials in Genshin Impact

To reach the final ascension, Yanfei will need the following items:

One Agnitus Agate Sliver

Nine Agnitus Agate Fragments

Nine Agnitus Agate Chunks

Six Agnitus Agate Gemstones

These stones are farmable from the Pyro Regisvine and Primo Geovishap. Furthermore, the use of Dust of Azoth can assist players in obtaining the needed materials.

Juvenile Jade is necessary to ascend Yanfei in Genshin Impact

Apart from that, 46 Juvenile Jade will also be needed for Yanfei. This item is obtainable from Primo Geovishap, the new boss added in Genshin Impact 1.3.

#2 Noctilucous Jade

Noctilucous Jade is the local specialty for Yanfei ascension

Before Yanfei's release, this item was only used for Beidou's ascension. Now, players can utilize this material for Yanfei as well. Noctilucous Jades are obtainable from the mines in Liyue. It can easily be found in the caves in Mingyun Village.

#3 Treasure Hoarder, Silver Raven, and Golden Raven Insignia

Treasure Hoarder Insignias are used for Yanfei's ascension and talent level-up materials.

Beating up some Treasure Hoarders is a necessity to grow Yanfei. For her ascension, players will need:

18 Treasure Hoarder Insignia

30 Silver Raven Insignia

36 Golden Raven Insignia

As for Yanfei's talent, players will need:

18 Treasure Hoarder Insignia

66 Silver Raven Insignia

93 Golden Raven Insignia

In total, Yanfei will need these drops from the Treasure Hoarder:

36 Treasure Hoarder Insignia

96 Silver Raven Insignia

129 Golden Raven Insignia

#4 Teachings of Gold, Guide to Gold, and Philosophies of Gold

Teachings of Gold is Yanfei's talent level up material in Genshin Impact

Just like Zhongli, Yanfei also needs Gold books for her talents. To reach level 10 talent, players will need:

9 Teachings of Gold

63 Guide to Gold

114 Philosophies of Gold

#5 Hero's Wits and Mora

Of course, the most crucial part of the Ascension is Hero's Wits and Mora. To reach level 90 and level 10 talents, players will need around:

420 Hero's Wits

7 Million Mora

If players are only looking to ascend Yanfei with level 8 talents, they will need approximately:

250 Hero's Wits

3 Million Mora

Honorary Mentions:

Bloodjade Branch

Crown of Insight

Bloodjade Branch is a drop from Azhdaha in Genshin Impact

Bloodjade Branch is a new weekly drop obtained from Azhdaha, the ancient "Evil" dragon. To unlock this weekly boss, players will have to finish Zhongli's second story quest.

While the Crown of Insight is an event-exclusive item that can't be farmed by any other means, this item is needed to upgrade talent from level 9 to level 10.

