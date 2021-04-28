Yanfei is a brand new Pyro character in Genshin Impact 1.5. This legal advisor from Liyue is a 4-star catalyst user and can currently be obtained from Zhongli's rerun banner.
Unlike the typical Adeptus, Yanfei does not sign any contract with Rex Lapis. This is mainly because the character was born in an era of peace. Nevertheless, even though Yanfei does not have a formal agreement with the Geo Archon, she still plays a significant role in the prosperity of Liyue.
Ascension materials for Yanfei in Genshin Impact 1.5
To develop Yanfei, here are some items that players need to farm:
#1 Agnitus Agate Sliver, Fragments, Chunks, Gemstones, and Juvenile Jade
To reach the final ascension, Yanfei will need the following items:
- One Agnitus Agate Sliver
- Nine Agnitus Agate Fragments
- Nine Agnitus Agate Chunks
- Six Agnitus Agate Gemstones
These stones are farmable from the Pyro Regisvine and Primo Geovishap. Furthermore, the use of Dust of Azoth can assist players in obtaining the needed materials.
Apart from that, 46 Juvenile Jade will also be needed for Yanfei. This item is obtainable from Primo Geovishap, the new boss added in Genshin Impact 1.3.
#2 Noctilucous Jade
Before Yanfei's release, this item was only used for Beidou's ascension. Now, players can utilize this material for Yanfei as well. Noctilucous Jades are obtainable from the mines in Liyue. It can easily be found in the caves in Mingyun Village.
#3 Treasure Hoarder, Silver Raven, and Golden Raven Insignia
Beating up some Treasure Hoarders is a necessity to grow Yanfei. For her ascension, players will need:
- 18 Treasure Hoarder Insignia
- 30 Silver Raven Insignia
- 36 Golden Raven Insignia
As for Yanfei's talent, players will need:
- 18 Treasure Hoarder Insignia
- 66 Silver Raven Insignia
- 93 Golden Raven Insignia
In total, Yanfei will need these drops from the Treasure Hoarder:
- 36 Treasure Hoarder Insignia
- 96 Silver Raven Insignia
- 129 Golden Raven Insignia
#4 Teachings of Gold, Guide to Gold, and Philosophies of Gold
Just like Zhongli, Yanfei also needs Gold books for her talents. To reach level 10 talent, players will need:
- 9 Teachings of Gold
- 63 Guide to Gold
- 114 Philosophies of Gold
#5 Hero's Wits and Mora
Of course, the most crucial part of the Ascension is Hero's Wits and Mora. To reach level 90 and level 10 talents, players will need around:
- 420 Hero's Wits
- 7 Million Mora
If players are only looking to ascend Yanfei with level 8 talents, they will need approximately:
- 250 Hero's Wits
- 3 Million Mora
Honorary Mentions:
- Bloodjade Branch
- Crown of Insight
Bloodjade Branch is a new weekly drop obtained from Azhdaha, the ancient "Evil" dragon. To unlock this weekly boss, players will have to finish Zhongli's second story quest.
While the Crown of Insight is an event-exclusive item that can't be farmed by any other means, this item is needed to upgrade talent from level 9 to level 10.
