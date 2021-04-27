Genshin Impact 1.5 Spiral Abyss has a few changes and new content. First is the addition of a Hydro debuff Floor. Secondly, a new boss has been introduced. This new boss is called the Electro Abyss Lector - the Electro version of the Hydro Abyss Herald.

Genshin Impact 1.5 update also offers a Zhongli rerun banner. Rex Lapis was previously featured in Genshin Impact 1.1, and he's now making his way back. F2P players should not miss this chance to obtain Zhongli, as he will trivialize the hardest content in the game.

5 reasons why F2P Spiral Abyss tryhards should not miss the Zhongli banner in Genshin Impact 1.5 update

The Zhongli's banner has been getting a lot of criticism because it features Noelle as its rate-up 4-star. Not just that, but it also comes with a total of three shielders in the banner.

That doesn't mean the banner isn't worth it though, and here's why:

#1 Zhongli is the ultimate support

Zhongli using his hold skill (Image via miHoYo)

Zhongli is currently the best shielder in the game, He's the only one that is capable of maintaining his shield during a full fight. Zhongli also has the highest scaling with HP for his shield absorption. Lastly, his Geo Element gives his shield an extra physical and elemental absorption.

After Zhongli's Genshin Impact 1.3 buff, the Geo Archon became an even better support than he was originally. When characters are protected with his Jade shield, all enemies around them will have their resistance to all kinds of damage reduced by 20%.

Advertisement

#2 Players can fully utilize the Geo Resonance

Zhongli's Elemental Burst (Image via miHoYo)

With two Geo characters in the banner, F2P players can easily make a Geo-resonance team. The resonance will further improve Zhongli's supportive abilities, as it will increase the players' Shield Strength. Not only that, but players will also have an extra 15% damage when protected by a shield. Lastly, Geo resonance will further shred the enemy's Geo resistance. That means Zhongli can deal more damage through his skill and burst.

#3 Zhongli is barely affected by the upcoming Hydro debuff

Zhongli character demo (Image via miHoYo)

Unlike Diona and Noelle, who will both suffer from the upcoming debuff, Zhongli's low skill cooldown means players can utilize this character perfectly. This is another piece of proof clarifying how Zhongli will trivialize the contents of Genshin Impact, even in late-game challenges like the Spiral Abyss.

#4 The new set will further improve supportive units

Advertisement

Tenacity of the Millelith set (Image via miHoYo)

Tenacity of the Millelith is a new Artifacts set that is coming in the Genshin Impact 1.5 update. These new artifacts boost the character's HP and give that character the ability to increase all party members' attacks and Shield Strength, as long as their skill is dealing damage.

This is perfect for Zhongli, as his whole playstyle benefits from having more HP. His Stone Stele deals continuous damage on the battlefield, which will see the 4-set effect continuously proc. Not just that, but the Tenacity of the Millelith set can also be utilized on Diona, which will improve her shield.

#5 Greatly boost any team

Yanfei character demo (Image via miHoYo)

With the support-heavy banner, F2P players can focus on improving their support for an overall increase in their Spiral Abyss team, especially thanks to the fact that Zhongli is one of the best supports in the game. Furthermore, players will also have a chance to obtain the new 4-star Pyro catalyst character, Yanfei.

With this Genshin Impact character, players can expect to pass Floor 9 and Floor 10 of Spiral Abyss with ease.

The Genshin Impact 1.5 Zhongli banner may seem off-putting to some players, but having proper support is actually crucial for tackling the Spiral Abyss.