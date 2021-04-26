Genshin Impact 1.5 weapon banner: Memory of Dust's stats and suitable characters for weapon revealed

Genshin Impact has just announced the upcoming weapon banner for its 1.5 update. Unlike most players who thought the next weapon banner is Zhongli's signature Polearm, "Vortex Vanquisher," the reality is a lot further from the truth.

Instead, the next rate-up weapons are those from the same series, Summit Shaper and Memory of Dust. So far, this series has four types of weapons available, with only the Bow missing.

Genshin Impact 1.5 weapon banner: Memory of Dust's stats and suitable characters for the weapon revealed

Travelers, stock up on weapons and characters in "Epitome Invocation" to make your party stronger in combat!



During the event wish, the event-exclusive 5-star weapons Summit Shaper (Sword) and Memory of Dust (Catalyst) will receive a huge drop-rate boost!#GenshinImpact pic.twitter.com/37Nt4cu5qX — Paimon (@GenshinImpact) April 26, 2021

The Memory of Dust not only offers high stats but is also linked to the deep lore of Zhongli. It was a gift from his close friend, Guizhong, the God of Dust.

To better understand this weapon, here are some things players need to know.

Genshin Impact 1.5 weapon banner: Memory of Dust's stats

Ningguang with the Memory of Dust

Base attack: 46

Base sub stat: 10.8% attack

Maximum attack: 608

Maximum sub stat: 49.6% attack

Passive: Increases Shield Strength by 20/25/30/35/40%. Scoring hits on opponents increases ATK by 4/5/6/7/8% for 8s. Max 5 stacks. It can only occur once every 0.3s. While protected by a shield, this ATK increase effect is increased by 100%.

On a full stack with a shield, characters using Memory of Dust will accumulate 40% extra attack and 20% higher shield strength. Along with the weapon's sub stat, players will have a whopping 89.6% extra attack.

Suitable characters for Memory of Dust in Genshin Impact version 1.5

Ningguang in an Archon Quest cutscene

This weapon's niche does not rest on the user's kit, instead depending on the available support. So any DPS catalyst character can utilize this weapon as long as a shielder accompanies them. Although, of course, it's naturally the best weapon for Ningguang, as she can make shields on her own.

Ningguang is a Geo character, so Memory of Dust is fantastic for her. This is because she can create shields through Crystallize reactions.

Other than this character, Klee, Mona, and Lisa can also utilize the Memory of Dust. Of course, unlike Ningguang, these three units will need shield support for the job.

