Moonlight Merriment in Genshin Impact: How to get the Luxurious Sea-Lord fish claymore

Genshin Impact version 2.1 brought many exciting new events and challenges that players could complete to earn a lot of rewards. For example, Hyakunin Ikki, Lunar Realms, Spectral Secrets, and many more Genshin Impact events. The newest and most anticipated event, Moonlight Merriment, is about to begin in Liyue Harbor.

This event allows Genshin Impact players to obtain the new claymore Luxurious Sea-Lord and its refinement materials, Emperor's Balsam. Moonlight Merriment is divided into three parts: Moonchase Tales, Moonlight Seeker, and Trail of Delicacies. The Luxurious Sea-Lord claymore is included in the rewards for Moonlight Seeker.

Genshin Impact @GenshinImpact



See Full Details >>>

hoyolab.com/article_pre/51…



#GenshinImpact The autumn moon shines bright, and Liyue Harbor is hard at work preparing for the traditional Moonchase Festival. The preparations for various activities based on the festival's theme are well underway.See Full Details >>> The autumn moon shines bright, and Liyue Harbor is hard at work preparing for the traditional Moonchase Festival. The preparations for various activities based on the festival's theme are well underway.



See Full Details >>>

hoyolab.com/article_pre/51…



#GenshinImpact https://t.co/i49hUtvGPC

Genshin Impact guide to obtaining Luxurious Sea-Lord from Moonlight Seeker event

Luxurious Sea-Lord fish claymore (Image via miHoYo)

The Luxurious Sea-Lord is a 4-star claymore that has ATK% as its substat. This weapon increases Elemental Burst DMG by 12%. After using Elemental Burst, a huge surge of tuna will deal 100% ATK as AoE damage.

Traveler about to collect a Moonchase Charm (Image via miHoYo)

To access the second part, Moonlight Seeker, players must complete Moonlight Merriment: Part 1 and The Many Matters of the Moonchase Festival. After that, players need to head to a certain area. This area will be marked on the map upon starting the second part of the event.

In addition, every area has collection progress that can be advanced by collecting Moonchase charms and Mystmoon chests.

Traveler opening a Mystmoon chest (Image via miHoYo)

Travelers can check the collection progress by entering the event page. If players notice that they have difficulty locating the Moonchase charms and Mystmoon chests, they can visit Linyang in Liyue Harbor. Linyang will mark the charms and chests that were not found to make it easier for the players.

Collecting progress in a Genshin Impact event (Image via miHoYo)

After reaching a certain progress level in the current area, Travelers can obtain the Luxurious Sea-Lord claymore and its refinement materials as well as other rewards such as weapon ascension materials, Mora, and Mystic Enhancement Ore. Additionally, upon opening a Mystmoon chest, players can obtain Primogems as a reward.

Also Read

Luxurious Sea-Lord will be handy for a lot of claymore users. Usually, weapons obtained from events can be refined to max refinement. If the weapon follows the typical enhancement pattern, its passive effect will be doubled at Refinement Rank five.

This means Luxurious Sea-Lord can boost Elemental Burst DMG by 24% at maximum refinement. This makes it a decent choice for characters that rely on Elemental Burst DMG. Some candidates for this weapon include Razor, Beidou, Diluc, and Eula. Sayu in Genshin Impact can also benefit from the ATK% substat.

Edited by Srijan Sen